Review 5: "Strong Effect of Demographic Changes on Tuberculosis Susceptibility in South Africa"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review:

The study examined key risk factors for active tuberculosis (TB) within a population with high TB incidence in Northern Cape Province, South Africa. It revealed that specific demographic shifts, such as changes in socioeconomic status and residential mobility, exerted a significant influence on TB risk.

Dr. Oyageshio and the authors assessed the risk factors for active TB using logistic regression and random forest models in a case-control study design in Northern Cape, South Africa. The manuscript is well written, and all data are well analyzed and presented. The conclusions are supported by the data.

Here are some minor comments:

Why would the case group include an individual with a TB history? It was self-reported, and the duration between the last episode and the current enrollment varied in this group. What about the same analyses without the individual with TB history in the case group? The host genetic information is not necessary to be part of this manuscript nor in the risk factor analysis.

The results pertaining to demographic dynamics underscore the significance of individual factor heterogeneity in influencing the risk of TB epidemics. This insight can guide the development of targeted and efficient interventions tailored to local TB control efforts.