Review 2: "Frequency and Determinants of COVID-19 Prevention Behaviours: Assessment of Large-scale Programmes in Seven Countries"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

Review:

This preprint examines the factors associated with COVID-19 prevention behaviors in low- and middle-income countries across Africa. While the topic is intriguing, there are several areas that require clarification and improvement.

The authors should provide a concise introduction to WaterAid. This will help set the context for readers unfamiliar with the organization and its programs. Additionally, the aim of the study is currently not clear. It appears the manuscript is evaluating WaterAid's program, but this needs to be explicitly stated or revised to reflect the true objective of the study.

The methodology section could be more detailed, particularly regarding the measures used. The inclusion of Principal Component Analysis (PCA) in the measures section is confusing. Its role in the methodology should be clarified. Additionally, the methods were hard to follow and exploratory results of the PCA might be better suited to be included in the analysis.

The authors indicated using binary indicators for several variables, but it is unclear whether each variable was treated as binary in the analysis or if the data was collected as a binary variable. It would be clearer to separate them out.

A clear explanation of the RANAS model is needed for readers who may not be familiar with it. Additionally, when the Likert scale is used, the type and the level scale should be specified. Clarity is also needed on the number of items in each measure and the scoring system. It is mentioned that bivariable regression was conducted, but the results are not evident in the manuscript- these should be included in the findings. In the multivariable regression analysis, it appears that outcomes are being treated as predictors. This needs to be rectified or clarified for accuracy.

The authors should also provide justification for conducting separate analyses for 'exposure', 'behavioral factors', and 'demographic factors'. Also, the authors can consider combining these covariates into a single analysis for a more comprehensive understanding and adding other control variables.

Given the beforementioned issues, the discussion section will likely need revision to align with the new analysis and findings. Addressing these points will greatly enhance the clarity and impact of the manuscript.

The most important takeaway from this manuscript is the identification of key factors associated with COVID-19 prevention behaviors in low- and middle-income African countries, which highlights the need for tailored public health strategies and policies in these regions. Understanding these factors is crucial for policymakers and health authorities to develop effective, culturally appropriate interventions to increase the spread of emerging respiratory infectious diseases such as COVID-19 in the communities.