Review 2: "Secretory Leukocyte Protease Inhibitor Protects Against Severe Urinary Tract Infection in Mice"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

There is a lack in our understanding of the natural immune defense against urinary tract infection. In this study, a peptide called Secretory Leukocyte Protease Inhibitor is shown to increase in the urine during E. coli infection in normal mice, and in mice without the ability to produce the peptide, the same type of infection has a worse course. Therefore, this peptide seems to protect the bladder against infection.

The study by Rosen et al. finds that SLPI is involved in UTI in both mice and humans, and that it may have implications in recurrent UTI. The study gets around the importance of SLPI in an elegant way including knock-out mice, monitoring mRNA of protein synthesis in the bladder etc. I find the data convincing as proof of a role of SLPI. There are however some issues in the presentation of the results that can be discussed and need improvement. These are as follows: