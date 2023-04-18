Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Accumulation in the Skull-Meninges-Brain Axis: Potential Implications for Long-Term Neurological Complications in post-COVID-1"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint explores the presence of Sars-CoV-2 spike protein in the brain of mouse models and human tissues, finding a significant amount in the skull marrow, brain meninges, and brain parenchyma. The findings suggest the possibility of the spike crossing the skull-meninges axis and potentially impacting long-term neurological funcion. The authors rate this study reliable to strong, as its main claims are supported by the methods and data, and they suggest the authors explore additional components of the brain to elucidate the mechanisms of viral entry.

