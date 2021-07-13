Skip to main content
RR\C19
Published on Aug 13, 2021DOI

Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 spike downregulates tetherin to enhance viral spread"

This preprint demonstrates that host cells employ a known pathway in which interferon-induced tetherin “tethers” SARS-CoV-2 to the inner plasma membrane to restrict viral exit. Reviewers recognize the data as reliable with minor revisions needed.

by Chin-Tien Wang
Published onAug 13, 2021
Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 spike downregulates tetherin to enhance viral spread"
SARS-CoV-2 spike downregulates tetherin to enhance viral spread
by H Stewart, KH Johansen, N McGovern, R Palmulli, GW Carnell, JL Heeney, K Okkenhaug, AE Firth, AA Peden, and JR Edgar
Description

AbstractThe antiviral restriction factor, tetherin, blocks the release of several different families of enveloped viruses, including the Coronaviridae. Tetherin is an interferon-induced protein that forms parallel homodimers between the host cell and viral particles, linking viruses to the surface of infected cells and inhibiting their release. We demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 downregulates tetherin to aid its release from cells, and investigate potential proteins involved in this process. Loss of tetherin from cells caused an increase in SARS-CoV-2 viral titre. We find SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to be responsible for tetherin downregulation, rather than ORF7a as previously described for the 2002-2003 SARS-CoV. We instead find ORF7a to be responsible for Golgi fragmentation, and expression of ORF7a in cells recapitulates Golgi fragmentation observed in SARS-CoV-2 infected cells.HighlightsSARS-CoV-2 downregulates the host restriction factor, tetherin.Tetherin loss enhances viral titre and spread.SARS-CoV-2 ORF7a protein does not downregulate tetherin, but instead induces Golgi fragmentation.Tetherin downregulation is mediated by SARS-CoV-2 spike.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review:

This article shows that SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein enhances viral spread through the downregulation of tetherin. Tetherin has been well documented as a host restriction factor capable of impeding the release of several types of enveloped viruses. Overall, the data presented supports the conclusion that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is able to promote viral spread by tetherin downregulation.

The authors demonstrated that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein downregulates tetherin but did not explore how SARS-CoV-2 S mediates the downregulation of tetherin. They show that SARS-CoV-2 ORF7a does not downregulate tetherin but instead induces Golgi fragmentation. It has also been shown that SARS-CoV ORF7a does not downregulate tetherin, but binds to tetherin and interferes with tetherin glycosylation, leading to a loss of tetherin's antiviral function (reference 17). A number of studies have suggested that virus-encoded factors counteract tetherin-mediated restriction of virion release by downregulating tetherin through lysosomal and/or proteasomal degradation pathways. The authors are advised to mention these caveats.

by Barry Milavetz
  • Published on Aug 13, 2021
Description

