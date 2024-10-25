Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical Sciences
Published on Nov 25, 2024DOI

Reviews of "Anti-tubercular Potential and pH-driven Mode of Action of Salicylic Acid Derivatives"

Reviewers: T Parish (University of Washington) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Anonymous | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Tanya Parish and Anonymous
Published onNov 25, 2024
Reviews of "Anti-tubercular Potential and pH-driven Mode of Action of Salicylic Acid Derivatives"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Anti-tubercular potential and pH-driven mode of action of salicylic acid derivatives
Anti-tubercular potential and pH-driven mode of action of salicylic acid derivatives
by Janïs Laudouze, Thomas Francis, Emma Forest, Frédérique Mies, Jean-Michel Bolla, Céline Crauste, Stéphane Canaan, Vadim Shlyonsky, Pierre Santucci, and Jean-François Cavalier
  • Published on Sep 22, 2024
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Abstract In the search for new anti-tuberculosis drugs with novel mechanisms of action, we evaluated the antimycobacterial activity of a panel of eight phenolic acids against four pathogenic mycobacterial model species, including M. tuberculosis. We demonstrated that salicylic acid (SA), as well as the iodinated derivatives 5-iodo-salicylic acid (5ISA) and 3,5-diiodo-salicylic acid (3,5diISA), displayed promising antitubercular activities. Remarkably, using a genetically encoded mycobacterial intrabacterial pH reporter, we describe for the first time that SA, 5ISA, 3,5diISA and the anti-inflammatory drug aspirin (ASP) act by disrupting the intrabacterial pH homeostasis of M. tuberculosis in a dose-dependent manner under in vitro conditions mimicking the endolysosomal pH of macrophages. In contrast, the structurally related second-line anti-TB drug 4-aminosalicylic acid (PAS) had no pH-dependent activity and was strongly antagonized by L-methionine supplementation, thereby suggesting distinct modes of action. Finally, we propose that SA, ASP and its two iodinated derivatives could restrict M. tuberculosis growth in a pH-dependent manner by acidifying the cytosol of the bacilli; therefore, making such compounds very attractive for further development.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Both reviewers acknowledged the study's demonstration of SA and its iodinated derivatives as an inhibitor of Mycobacterium tuberculosis growth in a pH-dependent manner through cytoplasmic acidification. The first reviewer rated the evidence as "Strong" while the second rated it "Reliable."  However, the reviewers identified several points needing clarification: the first reviewer requested explanation of the discrepancy between pH dependence and compound pKa, while the second reviewer noted that pH ratio data should be converted to actual pH values for better physiological context. The second reviewer also emphasized that the acidification claim needs stronger support, particularly given the minimal effect at neutral pH, and suggested placing findings in broader context with other SA studies in M. tuberculosis.

Reviewer 1 (Tanya P…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Anonymous…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Anti-tubercular Potential and pH-driven Mode of Action of Salicylic Acid Derivatives"
Review 1: "Anti-tubercular Potential and pH-driven Mode of Action of Salicylic Acid Derivatives"
by Tanya Parish
  • Published on Nov 25, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Both reviewers acknowledged the study's demonstration of SA and its iodinated derivatives as an inhibitor of Mycobacterium tuberculosis growth in a pH-dependent manner through cytoplasmic acidification.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Anti-tubercular Potential and pH-driven Mode of Action of Salicylic Acid Derivatives"
Review 2: "Anti-tubercular Potential and pH-driven Mode of Action of Salicylic Acid Derivatives"
by Anonymous
  • Published on Nov 25, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Both reviewers acknowledged the study's demonstration of SA and its iodinated derivatives as an inhibitor of Mycobacterium tuberculosis growth in a pH-dependent manner through cytoplasmic acidification.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with