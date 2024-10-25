Reviews of "Anti-tubercular Potential and pH-driven Mode of Action of Salicylic Acid Derivatives"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Both reviewers acknowledged the study's demonstration of SA and its iodinated derivatives as an inhibitor of Mycobacterium tuberculosis growth in a pH-dependent manner through cytoplasmic acidification. The first reviewer rated the evidence as "Strong" while the second rated it "Reliable." However, the reviewers identified several points needing clarification: the first reviewer requested explanation of the discrepancy between pH dependence and compound pKa, while the second reviewer noted that pH ratio data should be converted to actual pH values for better physiological context. The second reviewer also emphasized that the acidification claim needs stronger support, particularly given the minimal effect at neutral pH, and suggested placing findings in broader context with other SA studies in M. tuberculosis.

Reviewer 1 (Tanya P…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Anonymous…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

