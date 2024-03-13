Review 1: "The Majority of SARS-CoV-2 Plasma Cells are Excluded from the Bone Marrow Long-Lived Compartment 33 Months after mRNA Vaccination"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review: In this manuscript, authors analyzed ASCs from BM aspirates from patients and found that while tetanus- and influenza-specific ASCs were mostly CD19neg, SARS-Cov-2-specific ASCs were mostly CD19+, even past 2 years from initial exposure.

Understanding the longevity of vaccine responses to SARS-Cov-2 in patients is important and poorly understood. Initial reports such as Turner et al (PMID 34030176) indicate LLPCs in the BM based on their presence, while this work provides more context by characterizing the ASCs as being CD19+, suggesting they are not bona fide LLPC. Thus, these studies are an important dataset, particularly as it is challenging to get BM aspirates from donors. The analyses performed are sound. A main conclusion from this study is that the SARS-specific ASCs are different than those from Tetanus or Influenza is clear. The conclusion that they are not long-lived compartment is based solely on CD19 expression may be an over-interpretation of the data. For one thing, if you have ASCs that have been present for 2 years or longer, by definition, they are long-lived. However, it is not clear when the ASCs were generated as many patients had recent exposures to vaccines within 3-6 months, and thus they may be sampling mostly newly generated. With regard to CD19 loss of expression defining human LLPC, as the authors acknowledge, this has limitations. Indeed Tet+ ASCs have a considerable PopB population, and are likely long-lived. The author’s own prior scRNAseq data (Ref 11) also shows considerable overlap between PopB/D populations. The authors address all of these limitations in the nicely discussion. But fundamentally, the major conclusion one can draw here is that these SARS-Cov2 ASCs are different and mostly express CD19, but are likely still long-lived. It remains unclear why in some cases long-lived ASCs are CD19+ and some are CD19- or both, and what role CD19 play functionally or physiologically for these LLPCs. This is an important question to resolve in the future.