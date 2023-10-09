Reviews of "Brain-targeted Autoimmunity is Strongly Associated with Long COVID and Its Chronic Fatigue Syndrome as Well as Its Affective Symptoms"

Description
Background: Autoimmune responses contribute to the pathophysiology of Long COVID, affective symptoms and myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). Objectives: To examine whether Long COVID, and its accompanying affective symptoms and CFS are associated with immunoglobulin (Ig)A/IgM/IgG directed at neuronal proteins including myelin basic protein (MBP), myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG), synapsin, α+β-tubulin, neurofilament protein (NFP), cerebellar protein-2 (CP2), and the blood-brain-barrier-brain-damage (BBD) proteins claudin-5 and S100B. Methods: IgA/IgM/IgG to the above neuronal proteins, human herpes virus-6 (HHV-6) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) were measured in 90 Long COVID patients and 90 healthy controls, while C-reactive protein (CRP), and advanced oxidation protein products (AOPP) in association with affective and CFS ratings were additionally assessed in a subgroup thereof. Results: Long COVID is associated with significant increases in IgG directed at tubulin (IgG-tubulin), MBP, MOG and synapsin; IgM-MBP, MOG, CP2, synapsin and BBD; and IgA-CP2 and synapsin. IgM-SARS-CoV-2 and IgM-HHV-6 antibody titers were significantly correlated with IgA/IgG/IgM-tubulin and -CP2, IgG/IgM-BBD, IgM-MOG, IgA/IgM-NFP, and IgG/IgM-synapsin. Binary logistic regression analysis shows that IgM-MBP and IgG-MBP are the best predictors of Long COVID. Multiple regression analysis shows that IgG-MOG, CRP and AOPP explain together 41.7% of the variance in the severity of CFS. Neural network analysis shows that IgM-synapsin, IgA-MBP, IgG-MOG, IgA-synapsin, IgA-CP2, IgG-MBP and CRP are the most important predictors of affective symptoms due to Long COVID with a predictive accuracy of r=0.801. Conclusion: Brain-targeted autoimmunity contributes significantly to the pathogenesis of Long COVID and the severity of its physio-affective phenome.