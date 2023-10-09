Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Medical Sciences
Published on Nov 09, 2023DOI

Reviews of "Brain-targeted Autoimmunity is Strongly Associated with Long COVID and Its Chronic Fatigue Syndrome as Well as Its Affective Symptoms"

Reviewers: Z Chong & N Souayah (Rutgers University) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • D Buonsenso (Gemelli University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Zhao Zhong Chong, Nizar Souayah, and Danilo Buonsenso
Published onNov 09, 2023
Reviews of "Brain-targeted Autoimmunity is Strongly Associated with Long COVID and Its Chronic Fatigue Syndrome as Well as Its Affective Symptoms"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Brain-targeted autoimmunity is strongly associated with Long COVID and its chronic fatigue syndrome as well as its affective symptoms
Brain-targeted autoimmunity is strongly associated with Long COVID and its chronic fatigue syndrome as well as its affective symptoms
by Abbas F. Almulla, Michael Maes, Bo Zhou, Hussein K. Al-Hakeim, and Aristo Vojdani
  • Published on Oct 05, 2023
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Background: Autoimmune responses contribute to the pathophysiology of Long COVID, affective symptoms and myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). Objectives: To examine whether Long COVID, and its accompanying affective symptoms and CFS are associated with immunoglobulin (Ig)A/IgM/IgG directed at neuronal proteins including myelin basic protein (MBP), myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG), synapsin, α+β-tubulin, neurofilament protein (NFP), cerebellar protein-2 (CP2), and the blood-brain-barrier-brain-damage (BBD) proteins claudin-5 and S100B. Methods: IgA/IgM/IgG to the above neuronal proteins, human herpes virus-6 (HHV-6) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) were measured in 90 Long COVID patients and 90 healthy controls, while C-reactive protein (CRP), and advanced oxidation protein products (AOPP) in association with affective and CFS ratings were additionally assessed in a subgroup thereof. Results: Long COVID is associated with significant increases in IgG directed at tubulin (IgG-tubulin), MBP, MOG and synapsin; IgM-MBP, MOG, CP2, synapsin and BBD; and IgA-CP2 and synapsin. IgM-SARS-CoV-2 and IgM-HHV-6 antibody titers were significantly correlated with IgA/IgG/IgM-tubulin and -CP2, IgG/IgM-BBD, IgM-MOG, IgA/IgM-NFP, and IgG/IgM-synapsin. Binary logistic regression analysis shows that IgM-MBP and IgG-MBP are the best predictors of Long COVID. Multiple regression analysis shows that IgG-MOG, CRP and AOPP explain together 41.7% of the variance in the severity of CFS. Neural network analysis shows that IgM-synapsin, IgA-MBP, IgG-MOG, IgA-synapsin, IgA-CP2, IgG-MBP and CRP are the most important predictors of affective symptoms due to Long COVID with a predictive accuracy of r=0.801. Conclusion: Brain-targeted autoimmunity contributes significantly to the pathogenesis of Long COVID and the severity of its physio-affective phenome.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint finds an association between Long COVID and autoantibodies against neuronal proteins. Reviewers were overall positive in evaluating this preprint, finding it reliable to strong. Reviewers thought it was overall methodologically sound and important in advancing knowledge about Long COVID. Potential limitations of the paper noted by reviewers were its narrow definition of symptoms for Long COVID, and somewhat limited selection of antibody target proteins.

Reviewer 1 (Zhao Zhong C… & Nizar S…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Danilo B…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Brain-targeted Autoimmunity is Strongly Associated with Long COVID and Its Chronic Fatigue Syndrome as Well as Its Affective Symptoms"
Review 1: "Brain-targeted Autoimmunity is Strongly Associated with Long COVID and Its Chronic Fatigue Syndrome as Well as Its Affective Symptoms"
by Zhao Zhong Chong and Nizar Souayah
  • Published on Nov 09, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers were overall positive in evaluating this preprint, finding it reliable to strong. Reviewers thought it was overall methodologically sound and important in advancing knowledge about Long COVID.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Brain-targeted Autoimmunity is Strongly Associated with Long COVID and Its Chronic Fatigue Syndrome as Well as Its Affective Symptoms"
Review 2: "Brain-targeted Autoimmunity is Strongly Associated with Long COVID and Its Chronic Fatigue Syndrome as Well as Its Affective Symptoms"
by Danilo Buonsenso
  • Published on Nov 09, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers were overall positive in evaluating this preprint, finding it reliable to strong. Reviewers thought it was overall methodologically sound and important in advancing knowledge about Long COVID.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
?
shaterdawlya shaterdawlya:

شركة الشاطر الدولية لمكافحة الحشرات هي شركة متخصصة في تقديم خدمات مكافحة واستبعاد الحشرات في مختلف المناطق. تتميز الشركة بخبرتها الواسعة في هذا المجال واستخدامها لأحدث وسائل وتقنيات مكافحة الحشرات.تقدم الشركة خدمات متعددة تشمل مكافحة النمل والصراصير والبق والفئران وغيرها من الحشرات الضارة. تسعى الشركة جاهدة لحماية المنازل والمنشآت التجارية من التلوث والأضرار الناجمة عن هذه الحشرات، مما يضمن بيئة صحية ونظيفة للعملاء.إذا كنت بحاجة إلى خدمات مكافحة الحشرات المحترفة والفعالة، يمكنك الاعتماد على شركة الشاطر الدولية لتوفير الحلول المناسبة لمشكلتك وضمان التخلص النهائي من الحشرات بأمان وفعالية.

شركات رش المنازل


Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with