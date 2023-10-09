Reviews of "Brain-targeted Autoimmunity is Strongly Associated with Long COVID and Its Chronic Fatigue Syndrome as Well as Its Affective Symptoms"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint finds an association between Long COVID and autoantibodies against neuronal proteins. Reviewers were overall positive in evaluating this preprint, finding it reliable to strong. Reviewers thought it was overall methodologically sound and important in advancing knowledge about Long COVID. Potential limitations of the paper noted by reviewers were its narrow definition of symptoms for Long COVID, and somewhat limited selection of antibody target proteins.

Reviewer 1 (Zhao Zhong C… & Nizar S…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Danilo B…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.