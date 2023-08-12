Review 2: "Epigenetic Liquid Biopsies Reveal Elevated Vascular Endothelial Cell Turnover and Erythropoiesis in Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: This manuscript employs liquid biopsies to monitor cell type-specific turnover in COVID-19 subjects categorized as severe and asymptomatic, and correlate it to clinical outcome. The authors analyze circulating cell-free DNA in blood of COVID-19 patients for their tissue origins and report elevation in the fraction of cfDNA from various sources viz. liver, T-cells, B-cells, lungs, vascular endothelial cells etc. They also observe elevation of vascular endothelial cfDNA indicating that vascular turnover is high even in less severe COVID cases. Finally, the authors show that the cfDNA data (i.e., its tissue/cell source) was positively and significantly correlated to disease severity.

Overall, this is a timely study in the light of the current long COVID-19 epidemic.

However, as COVD-19 has also been considered as a vascular endothelial disease, it would be worthwhile to obtain data from the subset of COVID-19 cases that were fatal. Of the severe COVID-19 samples studied, were there cases that went on to be fatal? If yes, could the correlation studies be done exclusively on those (and compared with asymptomatic and non-fatal) and added as a separate figure.

As long COVID-19 rages on after the virus is long gone, it is important to understand the role of cells and cellular processes that remain active after COVID-19. For this, information on cellular events that occur in asymptomatic patients is needed as it may guide us in detecting deleterious processes that exist after the infection is gone.