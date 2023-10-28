Reviews of "Complement Dysregulation is a Predictive and Therapeutically Amenable Feature of Long COVID"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: In this preprint, the authors evaluated differences in and the predictive power of complement proteins in Long COVID patients compared to those without.They further assess the potential of these biomarkers as therapeutic targets. Reviewers found this preprint to be reliable or strong, and investigating an under-studied area of COVID-19 research. According to reviewers, the methods were overall thorough and the paper well-developed. Some limitations identified were the inability of the study to fully assess mechanisms and drivers of complement differences, but the preprint still made important contributions and offers opportunities for further research questions.

Reviewer 1 (Steven S…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Amod K…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

