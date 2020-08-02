Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
RR\C19
Published on Sep 02, 2020DOI

Review 1: "Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks"

Pre-entry screening of students entering universities for COVID-19 may help limit the spread of COVID-19, but further analysis is warranted to know the true impact. The modeling is too simple for a complex situation, and should take into account other critical factors.

by Dominique Gibert
Published onSep 02, 2020
Review 1: "Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks
by Lior Rennert, Corey Andrew Kalbaugh, Lu Shi, and Christopher McMahan
  • Published on Jul 07, 2020
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Artelle et al. (2018) conclude that “hallmarks of science” are largely missing from North American wildlife management based on a desk review of selected hunting management plans and related documents found through Internet searches and email requests to state and provincial wildlife agencies. We highlight three fundamental problems that compromise the validity of the conclusions posited: missing information to support selection of “hallmarks of science,” confusion about the roles and nature of science and management, and failure to engage effectively with the scientists and managers actively managing wildlife populations in North America.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review:

The paper addresses the important topic of how to manage post-confinement in order to control the epidemic spread. The case study concerns the population of a University campus counting 25000 persons. The authors use a SIR numerical model to simulate the spread of SARS-Cov2 among the student population.


The authors should give more details about the numerical method used in their study. They cite ref [7] which seems to indicate that the model is based on integration of a system of differential equations. It is our experience that, for a small population as for a University campus, stochastic models are particularly suitable to account for many type of constrains difficult to implement with the integral approach.


Some more details should be given concerning the infectious period (is it assumed to have a uniform probability?). The authors consider a duration of 3 days for this period, which seems quite short when compared with other published figures. I believe that accounting for the time delays of testing and isolating infected persons is an important issue, as we observed in the models we made for Guadeloupe. Did the authors make some sensitivity tests about such delays?


An important concern I have about this study is that the authors do not consider the University staff (teachers and others) which is also exposed to contamination. Also, it is implicitly assumed that the campus population constitutes a closed system with no interaction with outer populations. This seems a quite unrealistic assumption with respect to the many social interactions generally observed among students and others (for instance, many students work outside to earn money).

Connections
1 of 3
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks"
Review 3: "Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks"
Review 3: "Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks"
by Arthur Reingold
  • Published on Sep 02, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Pre-entry screening of students entering universities for COVID-19 may help limit the spread of COVID-19, but further analysis is warranted to know the true impact. The modeling is too simple for a complex situation, and should take into account other critical factors.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks"
Review 2: "Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks"
Review 2: "Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks"
by Mohak Gupta and Rishika Mohanta
  • Published on Sep 02, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Pre-entry screening of students entering universities for COVID-19 may help limit the spread of COVID-19, but further analysis is warranted to know the true impact. The modeling is too simple for a complex situation, and should take into account other critical factors.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks"
Review 4: "Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks."
Review 4: "Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks."
by Allali Mériem
  • Published on Sep 22, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Pre-entry screening of students entering universities for COVID-19 may help limit the spread of COVID-19, but further analysis is warranted to know the true impact. The modeling is too simple for a complex situation, and should take into account other critical factors.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
?
jose anderson:

In your journey to passing the Adobe AD0-E708 exam, the use of Adobe AD0-E708 Exam can be a game-changer. They provide you with the insight and practice needed to succeed. Remember, success in this Adobe AD0-E708 November 2023 Release exam is not just about passing; it's about gaining the knowledge and skills to excel in the world of digital marketing. So, start your preparation today and take a step closer to your certification and career goals.

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with