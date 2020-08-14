Skip to main content
Published on Sep 14, 2020DOI

Reviews of "The Personal Responsibility Pandemic: Centering Solidarity in Public Health and Employment Law"

Reviewers: Pamela Egan, Ken Jacobs (UC Berkeley) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Michael C. Duff (University of Wyoming) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Pamela Egan, Ken Jacobs, and Michael C. Duff
Published onSep 14, 2020
The Personal Responsibility Pandemic: Centering Solidarity in Public Health and Employment Law
by Wiley, Lindsay F. and Bagenstos, Samuel R.
  • Published on Jul 20, 2020
  • papers.ssrn.com
The personal responsibility ethos that has driven the US response to the coronavirus pandemic has been ineffective, atomizing, and unjust. Restrictions on publi

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The authors make a convincing argument for re-envisioning US public health, employment and anti-discrimination law around social solidarity, and a compelling case for further scholarship that considers the public health implications of employment law.

Reviewer 1 (Pamela Egan, Ken Jacobs) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Michael C. Duff) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "The Personal Responsibility Pandemic: Centering Solidarity in Public Health and Employment Law"
by Pamela Egan and Ken Jacobs
  • Published on Sep 14, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
The authors make a convincing argument for re-envisioning US public health, employment and anti-discrimination laws around social solidarity, and a compelling case for further scholarship that considers the public health implications of employment law.

Review 2: "The Personal Responsibility Pandemic: Centering Solidarity in Public Health and Employment Law"
by Michael C. Duff
  • Published on Sep 14, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
The authors make a convincing argument for re-envisioning US public health, employment and anti-discrimination laws around social solidarity, and a compelling case for further scholarship that considers the public health implications of employment law.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
