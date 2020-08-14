Reviews of "The Personal Responsibility Pandemic: Centering Solidarity in Public Health and Employment Law"

Description
The personal responsibility ethos that has driven the US response to the coronavirus pandemic has been ineffective, atomizing, and unjust. Restrictions on publi
Reviewers: Pamela Egan, Ken Jacobs (UC Berkeley) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Michael C. Duff (University of Wyoming) | 📘📘📘📘📘
To read the original manuscript, click the link above.
Summary of Reviews: The authors make a convincing argument for re-envisioning US public health, employment and anti-discrimination law around social solidarity, and a compelling case for further scholarship that considers the public health implications of employment law.
Reviewer 1 (Pamela Egan, Ken Jacobs) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviewer 2 (Michael C. Duff) | 📘📘📘📘📘
RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key
📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading
📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative
📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative
📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable
📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong
To read the reviews, click the links below.
The authors make a convincing argument for re-envisioning US public health, employment and anti-discrimination laws around social solidarity, and a compelling case for further scholarship that considers the public health implications of employment law.
The authors make a convincing argument for re-envisioning US public health, employment and anti-discrimination laws around social solidarity, and a compelling case for further scholarship that considers the public health implications of employment law.