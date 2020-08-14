Reviews of "The Personal Responsibility Pandemic: Centering Solidarity in Public Health and Employment Law"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The authors make a convincing argument for re-envisioning US public health, employment and anti-discrimination law around social solidarity, and a compelling case for further scholarship that considers the public health implications of employment law.

Reviewer 1 (Pamela Egan, Ken Jacobs) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Michael C. Duff) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

