Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Apr 14, 2022DOI

Review of "Preferential recognition and antagonism of SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein binding to 3-O-sulfated heparan sulfate"

Reviewer: Pyong Woo Park(Boston Children's Hospital/Harvard Medical School) 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Pyong Woo Park
Published onApr 14, 2022
Review of "Preferential recognition and antagonism of SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein binding to 3-O-sulfated heparan sulfate"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Preferential recognition and antagonism of SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein binding to 3-<i>O</i>-sulfated heparan sulfate
by Vaibhav Tiwari, Ritesh Tandon, Nehru Viji Sankaranarayanan, Jacob C. Beer, Ellen K. Kohlmeir, Michelle Swanson-Mungerson, and Umesh R. Desai
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractThe COVID-19 pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 is in immediate need of an effective antidote. Although the Spike glycoprotein (SgP) of SARS-CoV-2 has been shown to bind to heparins, the structural features of this interaction, the role of a plausible heparan sulfate proteoglycan (HSPG) receptor, and the antagonism of this pathway through small molecules remain unaddressed. Using an in vitro cellular assay, we demonstrate HSPGs modified by the 3-O-sulfotransferase isoform-3, but not isoform-5, preferentially increased SgP-mediated cell-to-cell fusion in comparison to control, unmodified, wild-type HSPGs. Computational studies support preferential recognition of the receptor-binding domain of SgP by 3-O-sulfated HS sequences. Competition with either fondaparinux, a 3-O-sulfated HS-binding oligopeptide, or a synthetic, non-sugar small molecule, blocked SgP-mediated cell-to-cell fusion. Finally, the synthetic, sulfated molecule inhibited fusion of GFP-tagged pseudo SARS-CoV-2 with human 293T cells with sub-micromolar potency. Overall, overexpression of 3-O-sulfated HSPGs contribute to fusion of SARS-CoV-2, which could be effectively antagonized by a synthetic, small molecule.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewer 1 (Pyong Woo Park) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the review, click the links below. 


Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Preferential recognition and antagonism of SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein binding to 3-O-sulfated heparan sulfate"
Review 1: "Preferential recognition and antagonism of SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein binding to 3-O-sulfated heparan sulfate"
by Pyong Woo Park
  • Published on Apr 14, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewer: Pyong Woo Park (Boston Children's Hospital/Harvard Medical School) 📗📗📗📗◻️

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
?
Shredder Maschin:

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/system-solution/oil-filter-recycling-system/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/system-solution/pet-bottle-recycling-system/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/system-solution/plastic-drum-recycling-line/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/system-solution/bulky-waste-shredding-system/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/system-solution/rdf-processing-plant/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/specialized/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/biomass-chipper/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/spare-parts/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/catalog/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/strength/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/philosophy/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/heavy-duty-granulator/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/contact-us/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/crusher/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/plastic-shredder-machine/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/video/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/about-us/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/washing-line-machines/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/pipe-crusher/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/fiberglass-recycling-machine/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/brand-value/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/face-mask-recycling-machine/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastics-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/wood-plastic-composite-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/plastic-panel-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/author/admin/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/stationary-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/single-shaft-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/plastic-granulator/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/industrial-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/two-shaft-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/double-shaft-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/waste-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/quad-shaft-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/plastic-crusher/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/pre-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/shredder-crusher-combined/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/double-rotor-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/washing-line-machines/mechanical-dryer/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/system-solution/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/machinery/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/system-solution/general-plastics-recycling-system/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/friction-washer/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/sink-float-tank/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/vertical-centrifugal-dryer/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/system-solution/plastic-film-recycling-system/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/system-solution/scrap-metal-recycling-system/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/tpu-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/system-solution/hdpe-recycling-systems/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/shredding-of-rdf-tdf-and-srf/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/what-is-rdf-refuse-derived-fuels/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/fiberglass-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/system-solution/waste-wood-recycling-system/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/pipe-shredder-at-a-glance/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/pallet-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/ibc-recycling-and-plastic-drum-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/central-granulator/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/biomass-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/horizontal-centrifugal-dryer/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/medical-waste-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/textile-and-fabric-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/tire-recycling-and-tire-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/bale-breaker/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/medical-waste-recycling-machine-briefing/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/cardboard-shredder-carton-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/sponge-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/foam-shredder-and-foam-recycling/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/what-is-plastic-granulation/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/air-classifier-zigzag-separation/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/small-shredder-for-sale/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/hips-shredder-granulator/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/what-is-hazardous-waste-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/shredder-shaft-variation/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/wood-shredder-machine/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/cd-shredder-and-cd-destroyer/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/scrap-metal-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/carpet-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/industrial-paper-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/belt-conveyor/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/how-much-do-shredding-machines-cost/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/fishing-net-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/animal-carcass-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/food-waste-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/hdpe-drum-recycling/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/solid-waste-shredding/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/101-guide-how-to-select-plastic-granulator/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/car-bumper-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/plastic-granulator-price/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/post-industrial-recycled-plastics/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/3-factors-that-matter-in-ibc-recycling/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/how-much-plastic-is-recycled/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/car-shredder-vehicle-recycling/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/china-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/post-consumer-recycled-plastics/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/shaft-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/electronic-waste-shredder-and-ewaste-recycling/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/battery-recycling-and-battery-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/how-to-select-a-right-industrial-shredder-machine/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/two-shaft-shredder-price/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/pulper-rope-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/furniture-shredder-machine/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/china-granulator/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/pvb-film-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/trituradora-de-dos-ejes/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/what-is-hard-drive-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/plastic-washing-line-briefing/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/industrial-shredder-for-wood/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/engineering-plastics-shredder-and-granulator/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/aluminum-can-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/zweiwellen-zerkleinerer/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/what-is-ocean-plastic-pollution/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/cable-recycling/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/industrial-shredder-supplier/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/single-axis-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/pet-bottle-recycling-plant/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/buy-plastic-shredder-machine/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/four-shaft-shredder-machine/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/why-waste-shredding-matters/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/lump-breaker/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/swing-arm-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/glass-fiber-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/glass-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/the-working-principle-of-plastic-granulator/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/rubber-granulator/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/plastic-friction-washer/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/wood-waste-recycling/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/uniaxial-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/granulator-spare-parts/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/the-benefits-of-rdf/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/what-is-an-industrial-plastic-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/metal-scrap-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/sheet-metal-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/srf-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/jerrycan-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/commercial-and-industrial-waste-shredder-ci-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/wensui-on-sinoplast/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/geotextile-shredder-and-recycling/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/home-appliance-recycling-system/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/hdpe-pipe-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/where-to-buy-plastic-shredder-machine/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/size-reduction-equipment/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/3-differences-between-one-and-two-shaft-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/what-are-types-of-granulators-crushers/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/steel-drum-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/hydraulic-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/what-is-twin-shaft-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/eva-shredder-granulator/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/home-shredder-and-garden-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/how-to-choose-plastic-crusher/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/nylon-shredder-granulator/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/glass-wool-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/print-circuit-board-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/plastic-tote-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/epdm-shredder-granulator/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/radiator-shredder-and-scrap-metal-recycling-machine/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/municipal-solid-waste-msw-recycling-introduction/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/ubc-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/single-rotor-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/how-much-plastic-is-produced-each-year/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/mattress-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/bagasse-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/molino-de-plastico/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/wood-mulcher/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/rockwool-recycling-machine/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/pmma-shredder-granulator/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/ichizikusiki-hasaiki/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/二軸破砕機/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/solid-waste-management-101/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/trituratore-bialbero/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/shredder-conveyor/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/jednohridelove/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/shreder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/shredder-adds-on-and-options/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/the-workflow-of-plastic-washing/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/plastic-recycling-pros-and-cons/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/plastic-film-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/what-is-an-industrial-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/дробилка-для-пластмасс/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/paper-core-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/wet-plastic-granulator/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/what-is-metal-recycling/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/mdf-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/broyeuradeuxarbres/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/broyeur-mono-arbre/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/banknote-destruction-machine/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/ldpe-lldpe-film-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/rozdrabniaczdwuwalowy/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/automatic-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/peek-shredder-granulator/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/pc-shredder-granulator/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/kruszarka-do-plastiku/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/plastic-tank-recycling/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/the-working-principle-of-shredder-machine/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/shredding-plant/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/plastic-bottle-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/hemp-shredder-and-hemp-grinder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/the-composition-of-plastic-waste-latest-analysis-year-2020/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/recycling-machinery/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/how-to-do-granulator-maintenance-for-beginner/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/two-axis-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/trituradora-de-un-eje/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/schneidmuhle-kunststoff/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/hazardous-waste-shredding-machine/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/slow-speed-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/shreder-and-sreder-and-schreder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/system-solution/srf-processing-plant/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/hard-drive-destroyer/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/kayak-recycling-machine/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/afr-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/wiscon-envirotech-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/what-is-the-difference-between-two-shaft-shredder-and-four-shaft-shredder/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/an-introduction-of-friction-washing-machine/

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Single-Shaft-Shredder.pdf

https://www.wiscon-tech.com/ibc-disposal-machine/

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with