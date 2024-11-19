Skip to main content
Published on Dec 19, 2024DOI

Review 2: "Effect of a Widespread Reduction in Treatment Duration for Group A Streptococcal Pharyngitis on Outcomes and Household Transmission"

Peer reviewers highlighted methodological concerns, including overfitting of logistic models, reliance on non-randomized data, and the absence of a power calculation.

by Rana Hamdy
Published onDec 19, 2024
by Max Bloomfield, Hamish Reed, Sue Todd, Koen van der Werff, Michelle Balm, and Tim Blackmore
  • Published on Oct 10, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Background the optimal treatment duration for group A streptococcal pharyngitis (GAS-P) is debated. Shorter courses appear inferior for pharyngeal GAS eradication, however the effect of this on household transmission is uncertain. In 2022 a laboratory reporting change drove reduced treatment durations for GAS-P in our region. This study sought to assess the effect of this on outcomes.Methods positive throat swab cultures (TSC) for GAS from two years pre-change until 21 months post-change were matched to antibiotic dispensing data. Logistic models were fitted to examine associations between treatment duration and 30-day repeat antibiotic treatment, repeat GAS-positive TSC, and hospitalisation with complications; 90-day incidence of rheumatic fever; 30-day incident household GAS-P cases.Results 865 patients pre-change and 1604 post-change were included. Pre-change 32.8% received ≤7 days treatment, versus 60.0% post-change (p<0.01). There were no significant differences across any outcome measure at a population level between periods. When the post-change period was examined specifically, no significant differences occurred for any outcome measure for patients receiving five- or seven-days of antibiotics versus ten-days. Patients receiving no antibiotics also had similar outcomes, except for significantly higher odds of 30-day household cases (aOR 2.93, 95%-CI 1.44-5.96, p<0.01).Conclusions shorter treatment durations driven by a change in laboratory reporting resulted in no detectable change in GAS-P outcomes, except for more common household transmission in those receiving no treatment.

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review: The title of this manuscript is "Effect of a widespread reduction in treatment duration for group A streptococcal pharyngitis on outcomes and household transmission." It is written as an observational research study. As a research study, the analysis plan used by the investigators is inadequate to address the primary question. The authors used a simple pre/post quasi-experimental study design to compare clinical outcomes in two different time periods. The pre-intervention time period (Oct 2020 to Sept 2022) was compared to the post-intervention period (Sept 2022 to June 2024). Of note, there was a global rise in invasive GAS infections cases in late 2022 to 2023 reported in multiple countries including New Zealand (Taylor A et al. Emerging Infectious Disease. 2023;29:11) that may substantially affect the results of a simple pre/post analysis. The authors did not mention this in their discussion. Rather than a simple pre/post study design, performing an interrupted time series analysis displaying the outcome of interest over time including the time period before and after the intervention would be more appropriate in evaluating the effect of the intervention on the metrics over time. Without this analysis these data are difficult to interpret. Furthermore, given how infrequent some of these outcomes are (especially acute rheumatic fever, but also hospitalization for invasive GAS infection), it is unlikely that a change in such a rare outcome would have been noted in this population, and therefore this study would likely have been insufficiently powered to detect a change in these outcomes. A power calculation and additional discussion from the authors addressing the possibility of type II error in their study's analysis would be important to include.

What can be gleaned from this manuscript, however, is that duration of antibiotics for GAS pharyngitis declined significantly after introduction of a laboratory-based intervention. This manuscript may have been better suited if framed as a quality improvement (QI) study, with antibiotic duration therapy as the primary outcome measure and clinical outcomes (recurrence of infection, hospitalization, ARF) as balancing measures. As a QI study, more detailed description of the intervention itself would have been helpful to include. 

Description

Peer reviewers highlighted methodological concerns, including overfitting of logistic models, reliance on non-randomized data, and the absence of a power calculation.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
