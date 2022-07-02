Skip to main content
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Aug 02, 2022

Reviews of "Elevated Liver Enzymes and Bilirubin Following SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Children Under 10"

Reviewers: J Matthai & S Alanghat (Masonic Medical Center) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

by John Matthai and Sruthi Alanghat
Published onAug 02, 2022
Reviews of "Elevated Liver Enzymes and Bilirubin Following SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Children Under 10"
Elevated liver enzymes and bilirubin following SARS-CoV-2 infection in children under 10
by Ellen K. Kendall, Veronica R. Olaker, David C. Kaelber, Rong Xu, and Pamela B. Davis
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractRecently, the Centers for Diseases and Control released a nationwide health alert about an increase in hepatitis cases of unknown origin in children, raising concern about potential sequelae of COVID-19 infection. In this study, we test whether there was increased risk of elevated serum liver enzymes and bilirubin following COVID-19 infection in children. We performed a retrospective cohort study on a nation-wide database of patient electronic health records (EHRs) in the US. The study population comprise 796,369 children between the ages of 1-10 years including 245,675 who had contracted COVID-19 during March 11, 2020 - March 11, 2022 and 550,694 who contracted non-COVID other respiratory infection (ORI) during the same timeframe.Compared to children infected with other respiratory infections, children infected with COVID-19 infection were at significantly increased risk for elevated AST or ALT (hazard ratio or HR: 2.52, 95% confidence interval or CI: 2.03-3.12) and total bilirubin (HR: 3.35, 95% CI: 2.16-5.18). These results suggest acute and long-term hepatic sequelae of COVID-19 in pediatric patients. Further investigation is needed to clarify if post-COVID-19 related hepatic injury described in this study is related to the current increase in pediatric hepatitis cases of unknown origin.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewer 1 (John M…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 1 (Sruthi A…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 


A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Elevated Liver Enzymes and Bilirubin Following SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Children Under 10"
Review 1: "Elevated Liver Enzymes and Bilirubin Following SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Children Under 10"
by John Matthai and Sruthi Alanghat
  • Published on Aug 02, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
