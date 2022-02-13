Review 3: "Outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection in residents of Long-Term Care"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review:



1. Abstract-:The abstract is well structured and summarizes the overall purpose of the study and the research problem(s) investigated. The basic design of the study, major findings, and trends found as a result of the study are also showcased.



2. Materials and methods: The authors have included a proper survey questionnaire along with the assessment scale to analyze their objectives.



3. Statistics: The involvement of regression methods (logistic and linear models) provides clearance of bias that may have been generated by the different variables. The confounding/impending factors are well neutralized by the statistical methods.



4. Discussion: The discussion requires more additional statements with regards to the existing literature search. I suggest including the following references and citations reflecting the COVID-19 updates to strengthen the

manuscript:

-Origin and transmission (use reference and cite: Umakanthan S, Sahu P, Ranade AV, et al. Origin, transmission, diagnosis and management of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Postgrad Med J. 2020;96(1142):753-758. doi:10.1136/postgradmedj-2020-138234)

- To mention in brief about vaccines (use reference and cite: “Francis AI, Ghany S, Gilkes T, et al. Review of COVID-19 vaccine subtypes, efficacy and geographical distributions [published online ahead of print, 2021 Aug 6]. Postgrad Med J. 2021;postgradmedj-2021-140654. doi:10.1136/postgradmedj-2021-140654”)

- For a definition of vaccine resistance and hesitance (use reference and cite: Umakanthan S, Patil S, Subramaniam N, Sharma R. COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy and Resistance in India Explored through a Population-Based Longitudinal Survey. Vaccines (Basel). 2021;9(10):1064. Published 2021 Sep 24. doi:10.3390/vaccines9101064)

- Compare the global vaccine status and relate it with the Canadian vaccine status (refer and cite: Umakanthan S, Chauhan A, Gupta MM, Sahu PK, Bukelo MM, Chattu VK. COVID-19 pandemic containment in the Caribbean Region: A review of case-management and public health strategies. AIMS Public Health. 2021;8(4):665-681. Published 2021 Sep 27. doi:10.3934/publichealth.2021053)



5. Conclusion: The authors have shown the importance of variables that can influence the adherence to preventive measures and willingness to vaccinate against COVID-19. The main bulletin messages showcase the summary of the manuscript very well.

