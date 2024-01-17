Review 3: "Effect of Informational Videos on Vaccine Perceptions Among Unvaccinated Individuals: A Randomized Control Trial"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review:

The manuscript details how offering informational videos that provide detailed, yet easy-to-grasp, explanations of COVID-19 vaccines may increase intentions to vaccinate and improve vaccine attitudes among unvaccinated persons.

The methodology used was appropriate for the primary question asked. The study had few limitations and adequately addressed them in the discussion section. The conclusions align with my current understanding of the topic – that vaccine education can increase vaccine intentions among hesitant individuals, and that content presented to hesitant individuals may work better when it does not overtly recommend vaccination but instead provides information to aid in individual decision-making. The preprint acknowledges the current understanding of the topic, though the introduction/discussion could be expanded to include more; for example, I recommend the preprint authors read and consider referencing the following related manuscript: https://doi.org/10.3389/fpubh.2023.1195751. Interpretations of the results are appropriate and the conclusions are reasonable.