Published on Jan 05, 2023

Review 1: "Assessing the Effect of Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors in the Prevention of Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19"

This preprint discusses the importance of SSRIs and their effect on long-COVID.. Reviewers find this study to be potentially informative and strong, highlighting the study’s contribution to new treatments for PASC.

by Kenji Hashimoto
Published onJan 05, 2023
AbstractImportancePost-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) produce significant morbidity, prompting evaluation of interventions that might lower risk. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) potentially could modulate risk of PASC via their central, hypothesized immunomodulatory, and/or antiplatelet properties and therefore may be postulated to be of benefit in patients with PASC, although clinical trial data are lacking.ObjectivesThe main objective was to evaluate whether SSRIs with agonist activity at the sigma-1 receptor lower the risk of PASC, since agonism at this receptor may serve as a mechanism by which SSRIs attenuate an inflammatory response. A secondary objective was to determine whether potential benefit could be traced to sigma-1 agonism by evaluating the risk of PASC among recipients of SSRIs that are not S1R agonists.DesignRetrospective study leveraging real-world clinical data within the National COVID Cohort Collaborative (N3C), a large centralized multi-institutional de-identified EHR database. Presumed PASC was defined based on a computable PASC phenotype trained on the U09.9 ICD-10 diagnosis code to more comprehensively identify patients likely to have the condition, since the ICD code has come into wide-spread use only recently.SettingPopulation-based study at US medical centers.ParticipantsAdults (≥ 18 years of age) with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis date between October 1, 2021 and April 7, 2022 and at least one follow up visit 45 days post-diagnosis. Of the 17 933 patients identified, 2021 were exposed at baseline to a S1R agonist SSRI, 1328 to a non-S1R agonist SSRI, and 14 584 to neither.ExposuresExposure at baseline (at or prior to COVID-19 diagnosis) to an SSRI with documented or presumed agonist activity at the S1R (fluvoxamine, fluoxetine, escitalopram, or citalopram), an SSRI without agonist activity at S1R (sertraline, an antagonist, or paroxetine, which does not appreciably bind to the S1R), or none of these agents.Main Outcome and MeasurementDevelopment of PASC based on a previously validated XGBoost-trained algorithm. Using inverse probability weighting and Poisson regression, relative risk (RR) of PASC was assessed.ResultsA 26% reduction in the RR of PASC (0.74 [95% CI, 0.63-0.88]; P = 5 × 10−4) was seen among patients who received an S1R agonist SSRI compared to SSRI unexposed patients and a 25% reduction in the RR of PASC was seen among those receiving an SSRI without S1R agonist activity (0.75 [95% CI, 0.62 - 0.90]; P = 0.003) compared to SSRI unexposed patients.Conclusions and RelevanceSSRIs with and without reported agonist activity at the S1R were associated with a significant decrease in the risk of PASC. Future prospective studies are warranted.Key pointsQuestionDo Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors with and without agonist activity at the sigma-1 receptor (S1R) prevent Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19?FindingsIn this retrospective study leveraging real-world clinical data that included 17 933 patients, a 28% reduction in risk of PASC was observed for S1R agonist SSRIs and a 25% reduction in risk of PASC was observed for non-S1R agonist SSRIs, both versus controls, using a computable phenotype to define PASC.MeaningSSRIs may play a role in managing the long term disease burden of COVID-19. Future prospective studies are warranted to confirm these findings and evaluate potential mechanisms of action.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review:

Post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) is a major concern after COVID-19 infection. In this study, the authors report a retrospective study using the data from national COVID Cohort Collaborative (N3C). In this study, they examined the effects of SSRIs (fluvoxamine, fluoxetine, escitalopram, citalopram) with sigma-1 receptor (S1R) agonism and SSRIs (sertraline, paroxetine) without S1R agonism on PASC. The results are as follows: A 26% reduction in the relative risk (RR) of PASC (95% CI = 0.74, P = 5 x 10-4 ) was seen among patients who received SSRIs with S1R agonism compared to SSRI-untreated group. In addition, a 25% reduction in the RR of PASC (95% CI = 0.75, P = 0.003) was seen among those receiving an SSRI without S1R agonism compared to SSRI-untreated group. However, there was no statistically significant difference in the RR of PASC (95% CI = 0.95, P = 0.6) between the group of SSRIs with S1R agonism and the group of SSRIs without S1R agonism. The data of this study suggests that the use of SSRIs with and without S1R agonism were associated with a significant reduction in the PASC of COVID-19-infected people. This article is well written, and is of great interest for the readers of the journal. I have some minor comments/suggestions about this article.

Minor comments: 

  1. In the introduction, the authors cited an article showing the negative effect of fluvoxamine for COVID-19 (reference-41: Bramante CT et al. NEJM 2022). However, this study used a very low dose of fluvoxamine (50 mg twice daily for 14 days). From the pharmacological effect of fluvoxamine, the dose is low. Please state low dose of fluvoxamine in the negative data of NEJM article in the introduction. 

  2. Two articles on the potential of S1R agonist fluvoxamine for PASC were published in the journal. These articles (PMID: 35388182, PMID: 35388183) should be acknowledged using citation in the introduction. 

  3. SSRIs such as fluvoxamine, fluoxetine, escitalopram are reported to be S1R agonists. However, it is unclear if citalopram is a S1R agonist or antagonist. A previous study (PMID: 24508523) reported that citalopram (1.0 and 10 uM) did not increase NGF-induced neurite outgrowth in PC12 although escitalopram (1.0 uM) significantly increased NGF-induced neurite outgrowth in PC12 cells. Binding affinity for S1R is fluvoxamine (Ki = 17 nM), fluoxetine (Ki = 191 nM), escitalopram (Ki = 288 nM), and citalopram (Ki = 404 nM). Did you compare the data using SSRIs (fluvoxamine, fluoxetine, escitalopram), and other SSRIs (sertraline, paroxetine)? It is also interesting to compare the effects of SSRIs and other antidepressants SNRIs on PASC. 

  4. More than 95% of serotonin in the body is gastrointestinal tract. It is shown that SSRIs have potent anti-inflammatory actions through serotonin transport inhibition in the body, indicating potent immunomodulators (e.g., review: PMID: 34997196). Despite SSRIs with or without S1R agonism, it seems that SSRIs have potent anti-inflammatory effects. The current data show that use of SSRIs with and without S1R agonism is associated with a significant reduction in the PASC of COVID-19-infected people. Please discuss the role of serotonin system in the body for beneficial effects of SSRIs on PASC.

This preprint discusses the importance of SSRIs and their effect on long-COVID.. Reviewers find this study to be potentially informative and strong, highlighting the study’s contribution to new treatments for PASC.

