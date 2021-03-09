Reviews of "Natural deletions in the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein drive antibody escape"

Since our solicitation of reviews, this preprint has been published in the journal Science and the link to the published manuscript can be found here.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study suggests that viral sequence variations within an immunocompromised patient with a 74 day diagnosis drive the virus escape from host immunity. Both reviewers considered this study to be reliable due to the methods.

Reviewer 1 (Mitnala Sasikala, Ravikanth Vishnubotla) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Julie Overbaugh, Meghan Garrett) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

