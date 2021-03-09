Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Apr 09, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Natural deletions in the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein drive antibody escape"

Reviewers: Mitnala Sasikala, Ravikanth Vishnubotla (Asian Institute of Gastroenterology) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Julie Overbaugh, Meghan Garrett (Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Mitnala Sasikala, Ravikanth Vishnubotla, Julie Overbaugh, and Meghan Garrett
Published onApr 09, 2021
Reviews of "Natural deletions in the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein drive antibody escape"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Recurrent deletions in the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein drive antibody escape
by Kevin R. McCarthy, Linda J. Rennick, Sham Nambulli, Lindsey R. Robinson-McCarthy, William G. Bain, Ghady Haidar, and W. Paul Duprex
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractZoonotic pandemics, like that caused by SARS-CoV-2, can follow the spillover of animal viruses into highly susceptible human populations. Their descendants have adapted to the human host and evolved to evade immune pressure. Coronaviruses acquire substitutions more slowly than other RNA viruses, due to a proofreading polymerase. In the spike glycoprotein, we find recurrent deletions overcome this slow substitution rate. Deletion variants arise in diverse genetic and geographic backgrounds, transmit efficiently, and are present in novel lineages, including those of current global concern. They frequently occupy recurrent deletion regions (RDRs), which map to defined antibody epitopes. Deletions in RDRs confer resistance to neutralizing antibodies. By altering stretches of amino acids, deletions appear to accelerate SARS-CoV-2 antigenic evolution and may, more generally, drive adaptive evolution.

Since our solicitation of reviews, this preprint has been published in the journal Science and the link to the published manuscript can be found here.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study suggests that viral sequence variations within an immunocompromised patient with a 74 day diagnosis drive the virus escape from host immunity. Both reviewers considered this study to be reliable due to the methods.

Reviewer 1 (Mitnala Sasikala, Ravikanth Vishnubotla) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Julie Overbaugh, Meghan Garrett) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Natural deletions in the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein drive antibody escape"
Review 1: "Natural deletions in the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein drive antibody escape"
by Mitnala Sasikala and Ravikanth Vishnubotla
  • Published on Apr 09, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study suggests that viral sequence variations within an immunocompromised patient with a 74 day diagnosis drive the virus escape from host immunity. Both reviewers considered this study to be reliable due to the methods.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Natural deletions in the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein drive antibody escape"
Review 2: "Natural deletions in the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein drive antibody escape"
by Julie Overbaugh and Meghan Garrett
  • Published on Apr 09, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study suggests that viral sequence variations within an immunocompromised patient with a 74 day diagnosis drive the virus escape from host immunity. Both reviewers considered this study to be reliable due to the methods.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with