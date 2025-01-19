Review 1: "Informing School Strategies for Future Pandemics: The Epidemiological Evaluation of COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Strategies in a Large Public School District in the U.S"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: The study is an observational cohort study using data from The Los Angeles Unified School District to explore the association between weekly COVID-19 testing and a phased COVID-19 vaccination program on COVID-19 transmission. Of note, this study includes data from the largest US school testing program in the country. The study also explores important socioeconomic status (SES) disparities and their association with COVID-19 outcomes. The work is clearly and accurately presented, the methods are appropriate, and the manuscript is well-written.

The findings from this manuscript are in line with a larger body of literature (including studies with different research designs, outcome definitions and settings) suggesting that comprehensive mitigation strategies (masking, ventilation, social distancing) reduced the risk of transmission of COVID-19 transmission in schools. Even with less-than-optimal compliance with weekly testing (average testing of 0.38 times per week) vs policy requirement (all tested 1 time per week), reductions in positivity rates were significant. The addition of the presence of school-related outbreaks (per the CSTE definition) could add additional value to explore whether transmission likely occurred in the school setting.

Methodologically, one of the strengths of this paper is the staggered role out of the vaccination program among different age groups, providing an opportunity to examine the effect of the vaccination program on weekly COVID-19 test positivity. The authors conclude that population immunity occurred when 40% of children were vaccinated, which would be expected given estimates of the Ro for Covid-19 during the Omicron wave of approximately 3.

One of the most important findings of this study is the reduction of SES-related disparities after implementing the testing and vaccination programs. The supplemental materials for this analysis were not available for review so I am limited to the findings presented in the main text. This finding suggests that mitigation strategies helped even the most vulnerable students and this has important implications for future pandemics as we consider prioritizing resources to support those who can benefit the most. The authors also provide a nuanced discussion of the importance of evaluating short- and long- term impacts of mitigation strategies to provide a more holistic understanding of their effectiveness.

It remains unclear whether a disease-specific testing program in school settings provides any additional reduction in person-to-person transmission beyond what would be expected with the implementation of other infection preventive measures (e.g., social distancing, cloth face covering, hand washing, enhanced cleaning, and disinfecting) because the methods were implemented at the same time.