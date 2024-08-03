Skip to main content
Published on Sep 03, 2024

Review 1: "Determinants of Timely Malaria Treatment among Under-Five Children Attending Public Health Facilities in Kisumu East Sub-County, Kenya: A Health Facility-Based Cross-Sectional Study"

Keeping in mind the cross-sectional study design, the reviewers highlighted the need for precise language, detailed explanations and accurate reporting of data and results. 

by Josep Dieleman
Published on Sep 03, 2024
Determinants of Timely Malaria Treatment among Under-Five Children Attending Public Health Facilities in Kisumu East Sub-County, Kenya: A Health Facility-Based Cross-Sectional Study
by Geofrey Ochieng, Mutale Sampa, Patricia Maritim, Adam Silumbwe, Joseph M Zulu, Joseph Kato, and Choolwe Jacobs
  Published on Jul 22, 2024
Description

ABSTRACT Evidence shows that most child malaria deaths occur at home shortly after symptom onset, highlighting the need for timely treatment. This study aimed to assess the determinants of timely malaria treatment among under-five children who receive care at public health facilities in Kisumu East sub-county, Kenya.A health facility-based cross-sectional study was conducted in Kisumu East sub-county, Kenya, between 5th April and 26th May 2023. The study employed a two-stage stratified-cluster sampling method, first selecting hospitals and then using systematic sampling to select caregivers. Data collection was done electronically using structured questionnaires. Associations at bivariable level were assessed using either the Chi-square or Fisher’s exact test based on assumptions. Multiple logistic regression with robust standard errors was applied at a 5% significance level to establish determinants of timely malaria treatment among under-five children. STATA version 16 (College Station, Texas 77845 USA) was used for all analyses.The sample included a total of 434 caregivers of under-five children. The study revealed that caregivers’ ability to recognize malaria symptoms was associated with higher odds of seeking timely malaria treatment for their children (AOR=2.92; 95% CI=1.36-6.25; p=0.006). Additionally, having health insurance cover was associated with higher odds of timely treatment (AOR=2.12; 95% CI=1.25-3.59; p=0.005). Those who visited herbalists before seeking care were less likely to seek timely treatment (AOR=0.13; 95% CI=0.05-0.34; p<0.0001). Fear of drugs’ side effects reduced the odds of timely treatment (AOR=0.50; 95% CI=0.29-0.87; p=0.013).Timely malaria treatment was linked to the ability to tell symptoms and having health insurance, while delayed malaria treatment was related to herbalist visits and fear of malaria, among others. There is need for relevant stakeholders to implement strategies that address misconceptions about drug side effects, offer affordable insurance, integrate the informal health sector, and educate caregivers about under-five malaria symptoms in order to promote timely malaria treatment.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: This study uses results from a cross-sectional survey of 434 caregivers of children under-five with diagnosed malaria to assess the determinants of diagnosis and treatment using appropriate antimalarial within 24 hours of onset of symptoms. The authors focus on demand-side determinants and conclude that the ability to recognize malaria symptoms, positive perspective of approved malaria drug, use of over-the-counter medication, having health insurance and having previously sought timely malaria care were associated with timely malaria treatment, while visiting an herbalist, cost of malaria treatment and fear of malaria drug’s side effects were associated with delay of malaria treatment.

The conclusions of this study are generally justified by its methods and data. There are two major limitations related to generalizability of the findings, but they are not likely to change the primary claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence that its main claims should be considered reliable.

The primary limitations of the study are related to selection of respondent and impact the generalizability of the findings. First, the study excluded caretakers who did not seek care. Because of this the interpretation of the results is regards to the timing of care, but not the equally important question of if a caretaker sought care at all. While this is an important limitation, I don’t believe the limitation impacts the conclusions or policy recommendations of the study, which remain valid even if they apply only to the set of those who sought care. Second, the study excludes caretakers who sought care elsewhere prior to coming to the public facility and who were less than 18 years old. Again, these limitations may lead to selection bias and limit generalizability, although are not likely to substantively change the policy conclusions associated with the key conclusions.  

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Determinants of Timely Malaria Treatment among Under-Five Children Attending Public Health Facilities in Kisumu East Sub-County, Kenya: A Health Facility-Based Cross-Sectional Study"
Review 2: "Determinants of Timely Malaria Treatment among Under-Five Children Attending Public Health Facilities in Kisumu East Sub-County, Kenya: A Health Facility-Based Cross-Sectional Study"
by Frederick Dun-Dery
  Published on Sep 03, 2024
Description

Keeping in mind the cross-sectional study design, the reviewers highlighted the need for precise language, detailed explanations and accurate reporting of data and results. 

