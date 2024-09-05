Skip to main content
Published on Oct 05, 2024DOI

Review 4: "Clade I Mpox Virus Genomic Diversity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 2018 - 2024: Predominance of Zoonotic Transmission"

Overall, the reviewers appreciated the authors' candid acknowledgment of the study's limitations, including potential sampling biases, and recognized the urgent need for enhanced genomic surveillance to mitigate the mpox epidemic in the DRC. 

by Roshan Kumar
Published onOct 05, 2024
Clade I Mpox virus genomic diversity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 2018 - 2024: Predominance of Zoonotic Transmission
by Eddy Kinganda-Lusamaki, Adrienne Amuri-Aziza, Nicolas Fernandez, Jean-Claude Makangara-Cigolo, Catherine Pratt, Emmanuel Hasivirwe Vakaniaki, Nicole A. Hoff, Gradi Luakanda, Prince Akil-Bandali, Sabin Sabiti Nundu, Noella Mulopo-Mukanya, Michel Ngimba, Brigitte Modadra-Madakpa, Ruth Diavita, Princesse Paku, Elisabeth Pukuta-Simbu, Sydney Merritt, Áine O’Toole, Nicola Low, Antoine Nkuba-Ndaye, Hugo Kavunga-Membo, Robert Shongo, Laurens Liesenborghs, Tony Wawina-Bokalanga, Koen Vercauteren, Daniel Mukadi-Bamuleka, Lorenzo Subissi, Jean-Jacques Muyembe, Jason Kindrachuk, Ahidjo Ayouba, Andrew Rambaut, Eric Delaporte, Sofonias Tessema, Eric D’Ortenzio, Anne W. Rimoin, Lisa E. Hensley, Placide Mbala-Kingebeni, Martine Peeters, and Steve Ahuka-Mundeke
  • Published on Aug 22, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

ABSTRACT Background Recent reports raise concerns on the changing epidemiology of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with increasing case counts, sexual contact-mediated clusters, and sustained human-to-human transmission driven by a novel monkeypox virus (MPXV) subclade, clade Ib. However, only a limited number of clade I MPXV genomes have been characterized so far, from a limited number of regions.Methods We conducted whole genome sequencing of 603 mpox-positive samples that were collected from 581 patients between 2018-2024 in 17 of the 26 provinces of the DRC.Results Genome coverage was at least 70% for 429/603 (71.1%) samples and near full-length MPXV genomes (>90% coverage) were obtained for 348/603 (57.7%) samples from 337 patients. All newly generated MPXV sequences belonged to clade I, among which 17 were clade Ib strains, all from patients infected in 2024 in the South-Kivu province. The large majority (>95%) of the new strains fall within previously described clade Ia groups and potential new groups have also been observed. The low number of APOBEC3 mutations found among clade Ia suggests that most human mpox cases are probably linked to zoonotic transmissions. Genetically diverse MPXV lineages co-circulate in small geographic areas during the same outbreak suggesting multiple zoonotic introductions over a short period from one or multiple reservoir species. Recent identification of mpox cases in Kinshasa shows that multiple lineages circulate in a large urban center, indicating separate introduction events.Conclusion The mpox epidemic in the DRC exhibits two distinct patterns. In traditional endemic regions, the epidemic is predominated by zoonotic spill-over events involving clade Ia. Conversely, in the eastern part of the country, the clade Ib outbreak is driven by human-to-human transmission highlighting the need for a coordinated response effort at the national, regional and international levels.

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: The manuscript entitled “Clade I Mpox virus genomic diversity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 2018 - 2024: Predominance of Zoonotic Transmission” by Kinganda-Lusamaki presents a timely and relevant study, providing insights into the genomic diversity and zoonotic transmission of Mpox virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). While the research is valuable, several key concerns need to be addressed:

  1. Methodology - Reference-based Genome Assembly: The authors used a reference-based genome assembly, but why weren’t de novo assembly included? Also considering that, all these strains have been sequenced recently, the amount of sequencing data per sample should also be provided and the raw data should be submitted in the public domain.

  2. APOBEC3 Mutations & Phylogeny: The use of multiple outgroup references for APOBEC3 mutation analysis was appropriate. However, the same approach should be adopted in constructing the phylogeny to ensure robust results. Additionally, the citation of Vakaniaki et al., 2024, references mutations, yet a table summarizing these mutations is missing and should be included for clarity. A phylogenetic analysis based on single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) using a globally representative genome dataset would provide a more accurate understanding of lineage clustering (PMID: 37043267).

  3. For the subset of 22 patients with multiple isolated strains, the manuscript lacks clarity on the completeness and coverage of these genomes. Further, the criteria used to determine that these strains represent distinct variants based on mutational sites should be incorporated.

  4. Cluster Analysis in Figure 2a: The authors claim that "three main clusters were observed within group II," but this is not clearly visualized in Figure 2a. This reviewer recommends a reevaluation of the figure or clearer explanation within the text.

  5. Discussion - The statement "provide insight into the potential drivers underlying the increasing mpox cases" is misleading. The paper does not seem to identify any new genetic drivers but rather validates previous findings. This should be clarified to reflect that no novel genetic determinants were discovered.

  6. While the manuscript indicates that sequences are publicly available in nextclade, it would be helpful to provide more details on data accessibility, such as links to sequence repositories or accession number.

  7. The authors use "APOBEC3-related mutations" but without sufficient explanation for readers who may not be familiar to these specific mutations.

  8. Incorporating clinical outcomes data would provide valuable perspective and significantly enhance the study's impact.

