Review 1: "A handheld point-of-care system for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 in under 20 minutes"

As POC diagnostics for SARS-CoV-2 are of general interest, I will review from the view of a nonspecialist audience. LAMP technology is broadly pursued to diagnose. To properly assess novelty vs. the large landscape of LAMP preprints, I refer to the editor.

Comments:

Overall, a valid approach and high quality experiments were conducted. This is a high-interest approach and having a POC diagnostic device performing at similar benchmark sensitivity and accuracy as qPCR gold standard is highly desirable.

However, the paper does not allow a clear head-to-head comparison of both assays, which is information that needs to be included for this to be published. Authors go to great lengths to compare TTP, which is a minor point relative to the fact that a POC diagnostic assay needs to be accurate to be useful. They show that it's faster, and that it brings back results, but there was no clear comparison in terms of sensitivity (only the LAMP numbers are quoted, no PCR numbers for comparison).

The table comparing classification as positive opens several questions as a large number of qPCR positives does not seem to be detected by LAMP (n=12). For some reason, supplemental data is not available in the pdf and also could not be found online. It seems a lot of key information is in the supplemental data, which should not be the case.

Detailed comments: