Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Apr 09, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Impaired local intrinsic immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection in severe COVID-19"

Reviewers: Alessandro Marcello (International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Alejandro Berrio (Duke University) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Alessandro Marcello and Alejandro Berrio
Published onApr 09, 2021
Reviews of "Impaired local intrinsic immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection in severe COVID-19"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Impaired local intrinsic immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection in severe COVID-19
by Carly G. K. Ziegler, Vincent N. Miao, Anna H. Owings, Andrew W. Navia, Ying Tang, Joshua D. Bromley, Peter Lotfy, Meredith Sloan, Hannah Laird, Haley B. Williams, Micayla George, Riley S. Drake, Taylor Christian, Adam Parker, Campbell B. Sindel, Molly W. Burger, Yilianys Pride, Mohammad Hasan, George E. Abraham, Michal Senitko, Tanya O. Robinson, Alex K. Shalek, Sarah C. Glover, Bruce H. Horwitz, and Jose Ordovas-Montanes
  • dx.doi.org
Description

ABSTRACTInfection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can lead to severe lower respiratory illness including pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome, which can result in profound morbidity and mortality. However, many infected individuals are either asymptomatic or have isolated upper respiratory symptoms, which suggests that the upper airways represent the initial site of viral infection, and that some individuals are able to largely constrain viral pathology to the nasal and oropharyngeal tissues. Which cell types in the human nasopharynx are the primary targets of SARS-CoV-2 infection, and how infection influences the cellular organization of the respiratory epithelium remains incompletely understood. Here, we present nasopharyngeal samples from a cohort of 35 individuals with COVID-19, representing a wide spectrum of disease states from ambulatory to critically ill, as well as 23 healthy and intubated patients without COVID-19. Using standard nasopharyngeal swabs, we collected viable cells and performed single-cell RNA-sequencing (scRNA-seq), simultaneously profiling both host and viral RNA. We find that following infection with SARS-CoV-2, the upper respiratory epithelium undergoes massive reorganization: secretory cells diversify and expand, and mature epithelial cells are preferentially lost. Further, we observe evidence for deuterosomal cell and immature ciliated cell expansion, potentially representing active repopulation of lost ciliated cells through coupled secretory cell differentiation. Epithelial cells from participants with mild/moderate COVID-19 show extensive induction of genes associated with anti-viral and type I interferon responses. In contrast, cells from participants with severe lower respiratory symptoms appear globally muted in their anti-viral capacity, despite substantially higher local inflammatory myeloid populations and equivalent nasal viral loads. This suggests an essential role for intrinsic, local epithelial immunity in curbing and constraining viral-induced pathology. Using a custom computational pipeline, we characterized cell-associated SARS-CoV-2 RNA and identified rare cells with RNA intermediates strongly suggestive of active replication. Both within and across individuals, we find remarkable diversity and heterogeneity among SARS-CoV-2 RNA+ host cells, including developing/immature and interferon-responsive ciliated cells, KRT13+ “hillock”-like cells, and unique subsets of secretory, goblet, and squamous cells. Finally, SARS-CoV-2 RNA+ cells, as compared to uninfected bystanders, are enriched for genes involved in susceptibility (e.g., CTSL, TMPRSS2) or response (e.g., MX1, IFITM3, EIF2AK2) to infection. Together, this work defines both protective and detrimental host responses to SARS-CoV-2, determines the direct viral targets of infection, and suggests that failed anti-viral epithelial immunity in the nasal mucosa may underlie the progression to severe COVID-19.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study employs microfluidic devices to test candidate therapeutics blocking SARS-CoV-2 entry and demonstrates amodiaquine efficacy in preclinical models. The claims presented in this work are reliable but could be strengthened through more rigorous model characterization.

Reviewer 1 (Alessandro Marcello) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Alejandro Berrio) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Impaired local intrinsic immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection in severe COVID-19"
Review 1: "Impaired local intrinsic immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection in severe COVID-19"
by Alessandro Marcello
  • Published on Apr 09, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint uses single cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) to reconstruct nasopharyngeal tissue reorganization in COVID-19 patients. Reviewers deemed the manuscript's main claims well-substantiated, carefully qualified, and significantly novel.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Impaired local intrinsic immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection in severe COVID-19"
Review 2: "Impaired local intrinsic immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection in severe COVID-19"
by Alejandro Berrio
  • Published on Apr 09, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint uses single cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) to reconstruct nasopharyngeal tissue reorganization in COVID-19 patients. Reviewers deemed the manuscript's main claims well-substantiated, carefully qualified, and significantly novel.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
2
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

http://xpresscience.com/xs/members/vapenew/

http://xpresscience.com/xs/members/vapenew/activity/556131/

https://www.qantumthemes.com/helpdesk/forums/users/vapecig/

https://blender3d.com.ua/forums/users/vapenew/

https://ramzine.co.uk/author/vapenew/

https://study.physiotutors.com/members/vapecig/

https://thecardinalnation.com/forums/users/vapecig/

https://www.hackerrank.com/ecigator

https://learn.centa.org/forums/users/vapecig/

http://mundo.boachsoft.com/forums/users/vapecig/

https://magnifiedads.com/user/vapenew

https://www.cooplink.nl/profile/vapecig

https://organicsnewsbrasil.com.br/author/vapecig/

https://l2oldskool.org/forums/users/vapenew/

https://www.themetim.com/forums/users/vapecig/

https://pairup.makers.tech/en/vapecig

https://dadstreamer.com/community/profile/vapecig/

https://southwaleschronicle.co.uk/blog/author/vapenew/

https://www.mds-foundation.org/forums/users/vapecig/

https://kampus.dictio.id/forums/users/vapecig/

https://ismschools.com.au/forums/users/vapecig/

http://f319.com/members/vapecig.804549/

https://www.pedalroom.com/members/vapecig

https://bmt31.ru/author/vapecig/

https://app.roll20.net/users/10983309/vape-f

https://www.inzercia.rimava.sk/author/vapecig/

https://community.hodinkee.com/members/vapecig

https://www.thestudentroom.co.uk/member.php?u=6007958

https://photozou.jp/user/top/3324700

http://photozou.jp/user/top/3324700

https://edshelf.com/profile/vapecig

https://dzone.com/users/4780742/vapecig.html

https://wallhaven.cc/user/vapecig

https://booklog.jp/users/vapecig/profile

https://www.nguyenlediep.biz/members/vapecig.55061/

https://alcohol.clinicalencounters.com/members/vapecig/

https://newsknol.com/author/vapecig/

https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/vapecig

https://www.theverge.com/users/vapecig

https://photho.vn/shop/vape-factory-iaax91700

http://uid.me/vape_factory

https://www.aeriagames.com/user/ecigator/

https://www.quia.com/profiles/matthew547m

https://play.eslgaming.com/player/18491387/

https://www.worldheritagesite.org/community/vapecig

https://play.eslgaming.com/player/myinfos/18491387/

https://www.craftsforum.co.uk/member/209968-vapecig/visitormessage/1131174-visitor-message-from-vapecig

https://forums.oceancity.com/member/27123-vapecig/visitormessage/65019-visitor-message-from-vapecig

https://www.naucmese.cz/matthew-ma

https://www.decentralized.com/chapters/members/ma-m/profile/

https://econjobs.nabe.com/profile/ecigator/1822457/

https://miningjobs.smenet.org/profile/ecigator/1822462/

https://vapelife.coffeecup.com/index.html

https://coderwall.com/vapecig

https://discover.events.com/profile/ecigator/3648873/

https://lemon.cs.elte.hu/trac/lemon/ticket/670

https://valetinowiki.racing/wiki/Disposable_vape

https://www.feedsfloor.com/profile/vapecig

https://www.longisland.com/profile/vapecig

https://iq.worldcrunch.com/profile/39483

https://www.sqlservercentral.com/forums/user/vapecig

https://godotengine.org/qa/user/vapecig

https://www.multichain.com/qa/user/vapecig

https://nowewyrazy.uw.edu.pl/profil/vapecig

https://www.myminifactory.com/users/vapecig

https://3dprintboard.com/member.php?94484-vapecig

http://52040.dynamicboard.de/u202_vapecig.html

http://cloudsdeal.xobor.de/u14370_vapecig.html

https://patch.com/users/matthew-ma

https://demo.mahara.org/blocktype/wall/wall.php?id=1195

https://libremedia.video/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://dnk.video/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://birdtu.be/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tv.atmx.ca/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tube.rhythms-of-resistance.org/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://video.telemillevaches.net/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://gegenstimme.tv/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tubedu.org/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://goredb.com/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://video.snug.moe/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://videos.trom.tf/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tube.chocoflan.net/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.stream/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://watch.vtopia.live/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tube.xy-space.de/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.virtual-assembly.org/accounts/vapecig/video-channels

https://video.liberta.vip/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.we-keys.fr/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tube.spdns.org/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.devol.it/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://player.ojamajo.moe/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peervideo.ru/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.nz/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://skeptikon.fr/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://video.occm.cc/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://kraut.zone/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://video.hardlimit.com/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://noiz.ie/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://pewflix.com/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tubee.fr/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://hitchtube.fr/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tube.p2p.legal/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://videos.arumoon.ru/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://fedimovie.com/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.eus/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tv.pirateradio.social/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://kumi.tube/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://vnhup.com/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.tweb.tv/a/vapeicgnew/video-channels

https://tv.suwerenni.org/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peervideo.club/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.hosnet.fr/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://www.neptube.io/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://seka.pona.la/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://video.sadmin.io/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://pony.tube/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://the.jokertv.eu/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.su/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.ignifi.me/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://p2ptube.us/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://www.orion-hub.fr/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.zd.do/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://phijkchu.com/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://vhs.absturztau.be/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://varis.tv/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://cliptube.org/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.plasmatrap.com/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.ethibox.fr/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://video.antopie.org/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.gsugambit.com/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://3.600900.su/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://gade.o-k-i.net/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tilvids.com/a/vapecignew/video-channels

https://videos.benjaminbrady.ie/accounts/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.wiesbaden.social/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://videos.skycademc.com/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://p.lu/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://yhwh.tube/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.ch/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tube.nocturlab.fr/accounts/vapecig/video-channels

https://video.chalec.org/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://www.teachertube.com/user/channel/vapecig

https://video-cave-v2.de/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://peertube.redpill-insight.com/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://videos.shmalls.pw/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://tube.taker.fr/accounts/vapecig/about

https://www.mastersindia.co/q/profile/vapecig/

https://www.mycast.io/profiles/150955/username/ecigatornew

https://www.padelforum.org/members/vapecig.14616/#about

https://www.vwvortex.com/members/ecigatornew.3929812/#about

https://www.mdxers.org/members/ecigatornew.220878/#about

https://www.kiaownersclub.co.uk/members/vapecig.68908/#about

https://www.hondacivicforum.co.uk/members/ecigatornew.176825/#about

https://www.fordforums.com/members/ecigatornew.219928/#about

https://www.jeeprenegadeforum.com/members/ecigatornew.114594/#about

https://forums.fuwanovel.net/profile/32969-vape-factory/?tab=field_core_pfield_19

https://maptia.com/vape

https://fairygodboss.com/users/profile/j8j5VCtKFa/ecigator-new

https://os.mbed.com/users/vapecig/

https://p.mobile9.com/vapecig/

https://befonts.com/author/vapecig

https://forum.codeigniter.com/member.php?action=profile&uid=63282

https://hire.careerbliss.com/company/ecigator/

https://theprepared.com/members/7zd1MaRd8x/

https://video.barkoczy.social/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://bittube.video/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://www.collegethink.com/uemsconnect/members/vapecig/profile/

https://www.agileventures.org/users/vape-wholesale

https://www.demilked.com/author/vapecig/

https://www.theoutbound.com/vape-wholesale

https://pravatami.bg/profile/vapecig/

https://www.designspiration.com/ecigator/saves/

https://socialsocial.social/pin/ecigator-tikup-6000-puffs-disposable-vape-pod-cup/

https://socialsocial.social/user/vapecig/

https://onedio.com/profil/vapecig

https://lichess.org/@/vapecig

https://www.kiva.org/lender/vape1862

https://pinshape.com/users/2427866-vapecig

http://info.uniden.com/twiki/bin/view/Main/VapeFactory

https://www.anime-planet.com/users/vapecig

https://www.anibookmark.com/user/vapecig.html

https://community.flexispy.com/index.php?/profile/34541-vapecig/&tab=field_core_pfield_13

https://greensock.com/profile/128451-vapecig/?tab=field_core_pfield_11

https://forum-auto.caradisiac.com/profile/356827-vapecig/?tab=field_core_pfield_1

https://forums.bohemia.net/profile/1187784-vapecig/?tab=field_core_pfield_141

https://forums.auran.com/trainz/member.php?1218115-vapecig

https://www.pubpub.org/user/vape-factory

https://forums.bestbuy.com/t5/user/viewprofilepage/user-id/2737022

https://www.muvizu.com/Profile/vapecig/Latest/

https://pxhere.com/en/photographer/3877682

https://allauthor.com/profile/vapecig/

https://profile.sampo.ru/ecigator

https://www.ourboox.com/i-am/vape-factory/

?
Nelly Steven:

I have been infected with this virus and my health has seen a clear decline. Breathing was difficult and the next times I was sick I found that recovery took longer than usual. basketball stars

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with