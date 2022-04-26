Skip to main content
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on May 26, 2022

Reviews of "Monitoring of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1/BA.2 Variant Transition in the Swedish Population Reveals Higher Viral Quantity in BA.2 Cases"

Reviewers: J Bai ( Kansas State University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • F Qadri (International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Jianfa Bai and Firdausi Qadri
Published onMay 26, 2022
Monitoring of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1/BA.2 variant transition in the Swedish population reveals higher viral quantity in BA.2 cases
by Antonio Lentini, Antonio Pereira, Ola Winqvist, and Björn Reinius
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractThroughout the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, multiple waves of variants of concern have swept across populations, leading to a chain of new and yet more contagious lineages dominating COVID-19 cases. Here, we tracked the remarkably rapid shift from Omicron BA.1 to BA.2 sub-variant dominance in the Swedish population during January–March 2022. By analysis of 174,933 clinical nasopharyngeal swab samples using a custom variant-typing RT-PCR assay, we uncover nearly two-fold higher levels of viral RNA in cases with Omicron BA.2. Importantly, increased viral load in the upper pharynx upon BA.2 infection may provide part of the explanation why Omicron BA.2 is more transmissible and currently outcompetes the BA.1 variant across populations.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint describes the creation of a RT-PCR assay designed to test for Omicron BA.1, and the use of this RT-PCR assay in monitoring cases in a large Swedish population. In general, reviewers believe this preprint sets useful groundwork for future research, though somewhat lacking in explanation of the methods used to choose the analyzed sample and other details.

Reviewer 1 (Jianfa B…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Firdausi Q…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Monitoring of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1/BA.2 Variant Transition in the Swedish Population Reveals Higher Viral Quantity in BA.2 Cases"
by Jianfa Bai
  • Published on May 26, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Review 2: "Monitoring of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1/BA.2 Variant Transition in the Swedish Population Reveals Higher Viral Quantity in BA.2 Cases"
by Firdausi Qadri
  • Published on May 26, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
