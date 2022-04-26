Reviews of "Monitoring of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1/BA.2 Variant Transition in the Swedish Population Reveals Higher Viral Quantity in BA.2 Cases"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint describes the creation of a RT-PCR assay designed to test for Omicron BA.1, and the use of this RT-PCR assay in monitoring cases in a large Swedish population. In general, reviewers believe this preprint sets useful groundwork for future research, though somewhat lacking in explanation of the methods used to choose the analyzed sample and other details.

Reviewer 1 (Jianfa B…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Firdausi Q…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

