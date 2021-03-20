Skip to main content
Published on Apr 20, 2021

Negligible impact of SARS-CoV-2 variants on CD4+ and CD8+ T cell reactivity in COVID-19 exposed donors and vaccinees

IF CLAIMS ARE VERIFIED, THIS STUDY SHOWS THAT CURRENT VACCINES ARE NOT SUBSTANTIALLY AFFECTE BY THE MUTATIONS FOUND IN COMMON SARS-CoV-2 VARIANTS.

Published onApr 20, 2021
by Alison Tarke, John Sidney, Nils Methot, Yun Zhang, Jennifer M Dan, Benjamin Goodwin, Paul Rubiro, Aaron Sutherland, Ricardo da Silva Antunes, April Fraizer, Stephen A. Rawlings, Davey M. Smith, Bjoern Peters, Richard H. Scheuermann, Daniela Weiskopf, Shane Crotty, Alba Grifoni, and Alessandro Sette
Description

The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants highlighted the need to better understand adaptive immune responses to this virus. It is important to address whether also CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses are affected, because of the role they play in disease resolution and modulation of COVID-19 disease severity. Here we performed a comprehensive analysis of SARS-CoV-2-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses from COVID-19 convalescent subjects recognizing the ancestral strain, compared to variant lineages B.1.1.7, B.1.351, P.1, and CAL.20C as well as recipients of the Moderna (mRNA-1273) or Pfizer/BioNTech (BNT162b2) COVID-19 vaccines. Similarly, we demonstrate that the sequences of the vast majority of SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes are not affected by the mutations found in the variants analyzed. Overall, the results demonstrate that CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses in convalescent COVID-19 subjects or COVID-19 mRNA vaccinees are not substantially affected by mutations found in the SARS-CoV-2 variants.

.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
