Reviews of "Characterization and Forecast of Global Influenza (sub)type Dynamics"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The preprint "Characterization and forecast of global influenza (sub)type dynamics" explores the use of Compositional Data Analysis (CoDA) to predict the global subtype composition of influenza one year ahead. While the study demonstrates modest improvements over naive forecasting methods, it highlights the synchrony in subtype dynamics across clusters of countries as a key factor. Reviewers praised the effort but recommended further discussion on the limitations of CoDA, more intuitive visualizations, and addressing the short evaluation period. They also suggested contextualizing the findings within biological dynamics and vaccine strain selection literature to strengthen the study’s implications for influenza forecasting.

Reviewer 1 (Johannes B…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Stefan E…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.