Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Public Health
Published on Nov 21, 2024DOI

Reviews of "Characterization and Forecast of Global Influenza (sub)type Dynamics"

Reviewers: J Bracher (Karlsruhe Institute of Technology) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • S Engblom (Uppsala University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Johannes Bracher and Stefan Engblom
Published onNov 21, 2024
Reviews of "Characterization and Forecast of Global Influenza (sub)type Dynamics"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Characterization and forecast of global influenza (sub)type dynamics
Characterization and forecast of global influenza (sub)type dynamics
by Francesco Bonacina, Pierre-Yves Boëlle, Vittoria Colizza, Olivier Lopez, Maud Thomas, and Chiara Poletto
  • Published on Aug 02, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract The (sub)type composition of seasonal influenza waves varies in space and time. (Sub)types tend to have different impacts on population groups, therefore understanding the drivers of their co-circulation and anticipating their composition is important for epidemic preparedness and response. FluNet provides data on influenza specimens by (sub)type for more than one hundred fifty countries. However, due to surveillance variations across countries, global analyses usually focus on (sub)type compositions, a kind of data which is difficult to treat with advanced statistical methods. We used Compositional Data Analysis to circumvent the problem and study trajectories of annual (sub)type compositions of countries. First, we examined global trends from 2000 to 2022. We identified a few seasons which stood out for the strong within-country (sub)type dominance due to either a new virus/clade taking over (2003/2004 season, A/H1N1pdm pandemic) or (sub)types’ spatial segregation (COVID-19 pandemic). Second, we showed that the composition trajectories of countries between 2010 and 2019 clustered in two macroregions characterized by (sub)type alternation vs. persistent mixing. Finally, we defined five algorithms for forecasting the next-year composition and we found that taking into account the global history of (sub)type composition in a Bayesian Hierarchical Vector AutoRegressive model improved predictions compared with naive methods. The joint analysis of spatiotemporal dynamics of influenza (sub)types worldwide revealed a hidden structure in (sub)type circulation that can be used to improve predictions of the (sub)type composition of next year’s epidemic according to place.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The preprint "Characterization and forecast of global influenza (sub)type dynamics" explores the use of Compositional Data Analysis (CoDA) to predict the global subtype composition of influenza one year ahead. While the study demonstrates modest improvements over naive forecasting methods, it highlights the synchrony in subtype dynamics across clusters of countries as a key factor. Reviewers praised the effort but recommended further discussion on the limitations of CoDA, more intuitive visualizations, and addressing the short evaluation period. They also suggested contextualizing the findings within biological dynamics and vaccine strain selection literature to strengthen the study’s implications for influenza forecasting.

Reviewer 1 (Johannes B…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Stefan E…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Characterization and Forecast of Global Influenza (sub)type Dynamics"
Review 1: "Characterization and Forecast of Global Influenza (sub)type Dynamics"
by Johannes Bracher
  • Published on Nov 21, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers praised the effort but recommended further discussion on the limitations of CoDA, more intuitive visualizations, and addressing the short evaluation period.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Characterization and Forecast of Global Influenza (sub)type Dynamics"
Review 2: "Characterization and Forecast of Global Influenza (sub)type Dynamics"
by Stefan Engblom
  • Published on Nov 21, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers praised the effort but recommended further discussion on the limitations of CoDA, more intuitive visualizations, and addressing the short evaluation period.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
?
hongjiang chen:

Play Retro Bowl 25 Online for free! Experience the ultimate retro-style American football game with pixel graphics. Lead your team to victory in this classic sports simulation.

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with