Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Sep 16, 2021DOI

Reviews of "A Prenylated dsRNA Sensor Protects Against Severe COVID-19 and is Absent in Horseshoe Bats"

Reviewers: Margo Brinton (Georgia State University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Alexei Korennykh (Princeton) | 📗📗📗📗◻️• Roy Parker (University of Colorado) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • James Burke (University of Colorado) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Margo Brinton, Alexei Korennykh, Roy Parker, and James Burke
Published onSep 16, 2021
This Pub is a Review of
A Prenylated dsRNA Sensor Protects Against Severe COVID-19 and is Absent in Horseshoe Bats
by Arthur Wickenhagen, Elena Sugrue, Spyros Lytras, Srikeerthana Kuchi, Matthew L Turnbull, Colin Loney, Vanessa Herder, Jay Allan, Innes Jarmson, Natalia Cameron-Ruiz, Margus Varjak, Rute M Pinto, Douglas G Stewart, Simon Swingler, Marko Noerenberg, Edward J D Greenwood, Thomas W M Crozier, Quan Gu, Sara Clohisey, Bo Wang, Fabio Trindade Maranhão Costa, Monique Freire Santana, Luiz Carlos de Lima Ferreira, ISARIC4C investigators, Joao Luiz Da Silva Filho, Matthias Marti, Richard J Stanton, Eddie C Y Wang, Alfredo Castello-Palomares, Antonia Ho, Kenneth Baillie, Ruth F Jarrett, David L Robertson, Massimo Palmarini, Paul J Lehner, Suzannah J Rihn, and Sam J Wilson
  • Published on May 09, 2021
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Cell autonomous antiviral defenses can inhibit the replication of viruses and reduce transmission and disease severity. To better understand the antiviral response to SARS-CoV-2, we used interferon-stimulated gene (ISG) expression screening to reveal that OAS1, through RNase L, potently inhibits SARS-CoV-2. We show that while some people can express a prenylated OAS1 variant, that is membrane-associated and blocks SARS-CoV-2 infection, other people express a cytosolic, nonprenylated OAS1 variant which does not detect SARS-CoV-2 (determined by the splice-acceptor SNP Rs10774671). Alleles encoding nonprenylated OAS1 predominate except in people of African descent. Importantly, in hospitalized patients, expression of prenylated OAS1 was associated with protection from severe COVID-19, suggesting this antiviral defense is a major component of a protective antiviral response. Remarkably, approximately 55 million years ago, retrotransposition ablated the OAS1 prenylation signal in horseshoe bats (the presumed source of SARS-CoV-2). Thus, SARS-CoV-2 never had to adapt to evade this defense. As prenylated OAS1 is widespread in animals, the billions of people that lack a prenylated OAS1 could make humans particularly vulnerable to the spillover of coronaviruses from horseshoe bats.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint colleagues perform a screen to identify interferon-stimulated genes that inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication. The authors deem the study design as reliable and recommended only minor revisions.

Reviewer 1 (Margo Brinton) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Alexei Korennykh ) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 3 (Roy Parker, James Burke) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 


A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "A Prenylated dsRNA Sensor Protects Against Severe COVID-19 and is Absent in Horseshoe Bats"
by Margo Brinton
  • Published on Sep 16, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "A Prenylated dsRNA Sensor Protects Against Severe COVID-19 and is Absent in Horseshoe Bats
by Alexei Korennykh
  • Published on Sep 16, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "A Prenylated dsRNA Sensor Protects Against Severe COVID-19 and is Absent in Horseshoe Bats"
by Roy Parker and James Burke
  • Published on Sep 16, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
