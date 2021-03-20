Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
RR\C19
Published on Apr 20, 2021DOI

Review 2: "Safety and efficacy of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (AZD1222) Covid-19 vaccine against the B.1.351 variant in South Africa"

This preprint suggests the Astra-Zeneca vaccine had little efficacy against non-hospitalized mild to moderate Covid-19 due to B.1.351. Reviewers found it was potentially informative, suggesting the need for more studies to assess vaccine effectiveness against the B.1.351 variant.

by Julian Ruiz-Saenz
Published onApr 20, 2021
Review 2: "Safety and efficacy of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (AZD1222) Covid-19 vaccine against the B.1.351 variant in South Africa"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Safety and efficacy of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (AZD1222) Covid-19 vaccine against the B.1.351 variant in South Africa
by Shabir A. Madhi, Vicky Baillie, Clare L. Cutland, Merryn Voysey, Anthonet L. Koen, Lee Fairlie, Sherman D. Padayachee, Keertan Dheda, Shaun L. Barnabas, Qasim Ebrahim Bhorat, Carmen Briner, Gaurav Kwatra, Khatija Ahmed, Parvinder Aley, Sutika Bhikha, Jinal N. Bhiman, As’ad Ebrahim Bhorat, Jeanine du Plessis, Aliasgar Esmail, Marisa Groenewald, Elizea Horne, Shi-Hsia Hwa, Aylin Jose, Teresa Lambe, Matt Laubscher, Mookho Malahleha, Masebole Masenya, Mduduzi Masilela, Shakeel McKenzie, Kgaogelo Molapo, Andrew Moultrie, Suzette Oelofse, Faeezah Patel, Sureshnee Pillay, Sarah Rhead, Hylton Rodel, Lindie Rossouw, Carol Taoushanis, Houriiyah Tegally, Asha Thombrayil, Samuel van Eck, Constantinos Kurt Wibmer, Nicholas M. Durham, Elizabeth J Kelly, Tonya L Villafana, Sarah Gilbert, Andrew J Pollard, Tulio de Oliveira, Penny L. Moore, Alex Sigal, Alane Izu, undefined undefined, and undefined undefined
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractBackgroundAssessing safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in different populations is essential, as is investigation of efficacy against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern including the B.1.351 (501Y.V2) variant first identified in South Africa.MethodsWe conducted a randomized multicentre, double blinded controlled trial on safety and efficacy of ChAdOx1-nCoV19 in HIV-uninfected people in South Africa. Participants age 18 to <65 years randomized (1:1) to two doses of vaccine containing 5×1010 viral particles or placebo (0.9%NaCl) 21-35 days apart. Post 2nd-dose serum samples (n=25) were tested by pseudotyped (PSVNA) and live virus (LVNA) neutralization assays against the D614G and B.1.351 variants. Primary endpoints were safety and vaccine efficacy (VE) >14 days following second dose against laboratory confirmed symptomatic Covid-19.Results2026 HIV-uninfected adults were enrolled between June 24th and Nov 9th, 2020; 1010 and 1011 received at least one dose of placebo or vaccine, respectively. Median age was 31 years. The B.1.351 variant showed increased resistance to vaccinee sera using the PSVNA and LVNA. In the primary endpoint analysis, 23/717 (3.2%) placebo and 19/750 (2.5%) vaccine recipients developed mild-moderate Covid-19; VE 21.9% (95%Confidence Interval: −49.9; 59.8). Of the primary endpoint cases, 39/42 (92.9%) were the B.1.351 variant; against which VE was 10.4% (95%CI: −76.8; 54.8) analyzed as a secondary objective. The incidence of serious adverse events was balanced between the vaccine and placebo groups.ConclusionsA two-dose regimen of ChAdOx1-nCoV19 did not show protection against mild-moderate Covid-19 due to B.1.351 variant, however, VE against severe Covid-19 is undetermined.(Funded by The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and South African Medical Research Council; ClinicalTrails.gov number, NCT04444674).

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review:

The paper by Madhi et al., entitled Safety and efficacy of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (AZD1222) Covid-19 vaccine against the B.1.351 variant in South Africa explored an important problem that the COVID-19 vaccine is facing at this time.

The paper has multiple strengths mainly because the authors conducted a randomized multicenter, double-blinded controlled trial. In general, the results are well-presented, however, some mistakes must be corrected such as the lack of figure 1. For this reviewer, it is not appropriate to include data from other cohorts for the shared analyzes, as presented in figure 2.

The safety results of the ChAdOx1-nCoV vaccine are very promising and show that it can be applied without risk to the population. Additionally, the absence of reactogenicity was observed after the 2nd dose.

The appropriate evaluation of T-helper lymphocyte cell responses is really important to perform an adequate analysis in the South African vaccinee population since the data included in the paper belongs to a different cohort from another country (unpublished data on a subset of 17 ChAdOx1-nCoV-19 recipients from the UK).

For this reviewer, it is very important that the paper shows that ChAdOx1-nCoV had no efficacy against non-hospitalized mild to moderate Covid-19 mainly due to the B.1.351 variant. The lack of efficacy being specific to the B.1.351 variant, is supported by primary/secondary outcomes and by PSVNA and LVNA.

The conclusion of the paper adequately reflects the results presented.

Connections
1 of 2
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Safety and efficacy of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (AZD1222) Covid-19 vaccine against the B.1.351 variant in South Africa"
Review 1: "Safety and efficacy of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (AZD1222) Covid-19 vaccine against the B.1.351 variant in South Africa"
Review 1: "Safety and efficacy of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (AZD1222) Covid-19 vaccine against the B.1.351 variant in South Africa"
by Alfonso J. Rodriguez-Morales
  • Published on Apr 20, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint suggests the Astra-Zeneca vaccine had little efficacy against non-hospitalized mild to moderate Covid-19 due to B.1.351. Reviewers found it was potentially informative, suggesting the need for more studies to assess vaccine effectiveness against the B.1.351 variant.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Safety and efficacy of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (AZD1222) Covid-19 vaccine against the B.1.351 variant in South Africa"
Review 3: "Safety and efficacy of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (AZD1222) Covid-19 vaccine against the B.1.351 variant in South Africa"
Review 3: "Safety and efficacy of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (AZD1222) Covid-19 vaccine against the B.1.351 variant in South Africa"
by Roy Soiza
  • Published on Apr 20, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint suggests the Astra-Zeneca vaccine had little efficacy against non-hospitalized mild to moderate Covid-19 due to B.1.351. Reviewers found it was potentially informative, suggesting the need for more studies to assess vaccine effectiveness against the B.1.351 variant.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://all4webs.com/vapecig/home.htm

https://bergstrasse.social/profile/vapecig/profile

https://anonsys.net/profile/vapecig/profile

https://anonsys.net/display/bf69967c-2063-7119-13c0-cf6351665485

https://friendica.a-zwenkau.de/profile/vapecig/profile

https://vapro.thinkific.com/

https://vapro.thinkific.com/products/communities/vapro

https://vapefactory.w3spaces.com/

https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/read/67387726/the-health-effects-of-e-cigarettes

https://online.fliphtml5.com/eoldp/zylz/

https://www.slideserve.com/ecigator/how-to-choose-a-vape-manufacturer

https://infogram.com/whats-a-pod-vape-1h0n25yre3r0z6p?live

https://infogram.com/about-the-vape-device-1hnq410m73mzk23?live

https://vapecig.amebaownd.com/

https://vapecig.amebaownd.com/posts/39233308

https://vapecig.amebaownd.com/posts/39233283

https://vapecig.amebaownd.com/posts/39233250

https://vapecig.amebaownd.com/posts/39233192

http://socialnetwork.linkz.us/vapecig

http://socialnetwork.linkz.us/posts/40172

http://socialnetwork.linkz.us/blogs/40173/What-is-vitamin-e-cigarette

http://socialnetwork.linkz.us/blogs/40174/Points-to-consider-when-choosing-a-vitamin-e-cigarette

http://socialnetwork.linkz.us/blogs/40175/What-vapde-devices-do-you-recommend

https://vapefactory.bandcamp.com/track/hm-girls-angry

https://vapecig.carrd.co/

https://www.clipix.com/Clipdetail.aspx?clipid=8942959

https://www.snapigram.com/read-blog/76346

https://www.snapigram.com/vapecig

https://www.snapigram.com/read-blog/76347

https://www.snapigram.com/read-blog/76349

https://ecigator.contently.com/

https://vapecig.blogfree.net/

https://vapecig.blogfree.net/?t=6395812

https://vapenew.edublogs.org/

https://vapenew.edublogs.org/2022/11/16/benefits-of-using-electronic-cigarettes/

https://vapenew.edublogs.org/2022/11/16/health-effects-of-e-cigarettes/

http://bioimagingcore.be/q2a/768523/how-do-choose-a-disposable-vape-manufacturer

http://bioimagingcore.be/q2a/768527/how-do-choose-a-disposable-vape-wholesale-supplier

https://vapecig.educatorpages.com/

https://vapecig.educatorpages.com/pages/about-me

http://vapecig.populr.me/how-to-use-urb-disposable-vape

http://vapecig.populr.me/how-to-use-a-disposable-vape-pen-without-button

https://ecigatornew.pagexl.com/

https://vape.digitalpress.blog/

https://vape.fly.dev/

https://ctize.com/

https://moonsbtt.github.io/

https://ecigator.gitlab.io/

https://gitvape.netlify.app/

https://shaky-pump.surge.sh/

https://vape-glitch.glitch.me/

https://vapeflare.pages.dev/

https://jgerq-3iaaa-aaaad-qfgaq-cai.ic.fleek.co/

https://ecig.on.fleek.co/

https://fleek.ipfs.io/ipfs/QmTztNWsMVHfmLZNofEtZSvwBJnNbTMveFrLKd8bR9qMYo/

https://vapefire-a1a83.web.app/

https://ipfs.io/ipfs/QmUZSeLR4AChtknU4CY8zszeq72rdetfN3DU4r5wqCgcxz

https://vapazure.z5.web.core.windows.net/

https://vapuff.vercel.app/

https://edgeribbon-fufwz4.stormkit.dev/

https://calm-tan-swordfish-slip.cyclic.app/

https://t.me/s/dispovape

https://vape.btw.so/hidden-dangers-of-illicit-disposable-vapes

https://vape.the-bithub.com/

https://vape.typehut.com/factors-to-consider-when-choosing-the-best-disposable-vape-16267

https://vapive.beehiiv.com/

https://vapive.beehiiv.com/p/ultimate-guide-vaping-beginners-handbook

https://vapepic.notepin.co/

https://vapepic.notepin.co/my-first-post

https://matthewma7338.upon.one/post/644416e3f08b12385fac3120

https://paper.coffee/@vapevibe/the-health-benefits-of-vaping-debunking-myths-and-misconceptions-NTe4T_rA9I0_WcpfEV7

https://vapepic.notepin.co/my-first-post

https://vapeon.mybloghunch.com/

https://vapeon.mybloghunch.com/the-health-benefits-of-vaping

https://www.youdontneedwp.com/vapeneon

https://www.youdontneedwp.com/vapeneon/my-new-post-74a8ee60-d1b5-4985-917b-8695a9daba0f

https://my.supernotes.app/share/become+castle+wait+dilemma

https://xtiles.app/644432a542e9fc4ed06cb4d3

https://glaze-lion-2939.typedream.app/untitled

https://content.pinkpaper.xyz/vapeon/Exploring-the-Different-Types-of-Vapes-Mod-and-Pod-10eaad0004

https://dev.page/vape

https://website-2515.nocode.works/

https://website-2515.nocode.works/quick-and-easy-to-fix-any-disposable-vape-that-isnt-working

https://website-2515.nocode.works/the-science-of-vaping-understanding-the-chemicals-and-vaporization-process

https://www.papyras.com/read/the-ultimate-guide-to-disposable-vapes-what-you-need-to-know

https://vape.letterpad.app/

https://vape.letterpad.app/post/best-disposable-vape

https://vapeblog.bloggi.co/

https://vapeblog.bloggi.co/future-of-vaping

https://vapeblog.bloggi.co/disposable-vape-101-understanding-the-basics-of-single-use-devices

https://vapeblog.bloggi.co/choose-right-disposable-vape

https://vapenation.blotion.com/

https://vapenation.blotion.com/blog/the-science-of-disposable-vapes

https://vape.simple.ink/

https://daft-vape.daftpage.com/

https://daft-vape.daftpage.com/n/1220379b-ff3f-4cf8-a99f-4859c9764f6f

https://vapeconnect.nino.page/

https://vapeconnect.nino.page/productionprocessesofleadingvapemanufacturers

https://blankary.com/ead0753d

https://teletype.in/@waikey/U0fqpsuKTZs

https://vehoju.blogic.so/

https://vehoju.blogic.so/about

https://vehoju.blogic.so/chesterfield-vape-cbd-restrictions

https://vapesudo.blog.notaku.site/

https://vapesudo.blog.notaku.site/how-to-keep-your-car-clean-if-you-vape-tips-to-avoid-thirdhand-residue

https://medium.com/@ecigator

https://vocal.media/authors/matthew-ma

https://1drv.ms/w/s!Ag3euZhTzYkvggzOF_LNj5GUxUcq

https://onedrive.live.com/view.aspx?resid=2F89CD5398B9DE0D!268&ithint=file%2cdocx&authkey=!AM4X8s2PkZTFRyo

https://vape.powerappsportals.com/

https://www.psychreg.org/disposable-vapes-new-trend-vaping-industry/

https://www.darticle.io/article/children-vape-packaging-and-the-shift-towards-responsible-marketing

https://mirror.xyz/0x8B3117Df72155B305dbc8c4f40dF6A2b4C06a461/YCs1tX1bnKcZ4W30_u-IKF0_l58etXmGuynKwAxGlWY

https://mirror.xyz/0x8B3117Df72155B305dbc8c4f40dF6A2b4C06a461/SG-33UzHb2RLafvX233KeaiLKfYqTeb0HN_C8PIwN9g

https://gm.xyz/c/CryptoNews/p/f684de1f-29ec-418f-bfb0-889195bf33ce

https://metafora.app/post/584663756c4b33374f7144515947754878324d5854413d3d

https://app.myriad.social/post/644a948d5759c310187d5ead

https://social.kala.network/ecigator/posts/110271518193626666

https://app.popspot.com/ecigator

https://diamondapp.com/u/moonswamp/blog/alabama-smoking-and-vaping-ban-in-cars-with-children

https://scribbble.io/vape/

https://scribbble.io/vape/vaping-and-youth-risks-and-impact-on-young-adults/

https://gitlab.pavlovia.org/Vapecig/vape/issues/1

https://vape.fibery.io/Content_Marketing/Article/Protect-Children-from-Nicotine-in-Vape-and-E-Cigarettes-Urgent-Need-for-Regulations-2?sharing-key=a5d98986-178f-49c1-86fd-c637eadd146e

https://vape.fibery.io/Content_Marketing/Article/11-reasons-why-procrastination-productivity-1?sharing-key=bb45fc45-17c9-4809-96b1-4f3cf3583caa

https://matrix.to/#/#disvape:gitter.im

https://site169250465.fo.team

https://site169250465.fo.team/?forunewsid=6374d18aa9232210dd03a40c&showitem=true

https://www.bloggang.com/mainblog.php?id=vapecig

https://vapecig.bloggang.com/

https://jvsakaeo.go.th/question/the-latest-vaping-trends-in-2023/

https://jvsakaeo.go.th/question/analyse-the-vaping-trends-from-2022-to-2023/

https://jvsakaeo.go.th/question/a-smoother-vaping-experience-with-disposable-vapes/

https://jvsakaeo.go.th/question/unlock-the-convenience-of-disposable-vapes/

https://jvsakaeo.go.th/question/discover-the-benefits-of-disposable-vaping/

https://jvsakaeo.go.th/question/stay-connected-with-disposable-vapes/

https://www.dof-roskilde.dk/question/unlock-the-power-of-disposable-vapes-for-your-vaping-needs/

https://www.dof-roskilde.dk/question/experience-the-convenience-of-disposable-vapes/

https://www.dof-roskilde.dk/question/discover-the-world-of-disposable-vapes-today/

https://www.dof-roskilde.dk/question/the-ultimate-guide-to-disposable-vapes/

https://www.dof-roskilde.dk/question/getting-the-most-out-of-your-disposable-vape-tips-and-tricks/

https://nongnghiepxanhhn.com/question/say-goodbye-to-recharging-the-benefits-of-disposable-vaping

https://nongnghiepxanhhn.com/question/the-next-level-of-vaping-why-disposable-vapes-are-the-future

https://nongnghiepxanhhn.com/question/the-convenience-of-disposable-vaping-a-beginners-guide

https://nongnghiepxanhhn.com/question/the-convenience-of-disposable-vapes-why-you-should-try-one-today

https://nongnghiepxanhhn.com/question/exploring-the-world-of-disposable-vapes-a-comprehensive-guide

https://nongnghiepxanhhn.com/question/a-guide-to-selecting-the-perfect-disposable-vape-for-you

https://www.brownbook.net/business/51185837/ecigator-vape-wholesale-factory

https://dispermasdes.semarangkab.go.id/question/what-is-an-electronic-cigarette-4/

https://sbconnect.rebelmktng.com/question/what-is-electronic-cigarette/

https://redscbdoils.ca/question/electronic-cigarette-health-effects/

http://hamptonroadsghaco.org/question/5-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette-2/

https://dra.lt/question/15-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette/

https://medi-green.nl/?dwqa-question=15-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette

http://filterrific.cclozano.com/?dwqa-question=15-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette

https://www.dof-roskilde.dk/question/10-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette/

https://motocom.co/demos/netw5/askme/question/10-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette/

http://richmondghaco.org/question/10-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette/

https://dra.lt/question/types-of-vape/

https://kishoremaths.in/question/the-vape-market-in-europe-and-the-u-s-and-europe

http://www.marketled.bio/question/the-vape-market-in-europe-and-the-u-s-and-europe/

http://news.nhisaigon.vn/question/the-vape-market-in-europe-and-the-u-s-and-europe/

http://www.romain.test.codelines.fr/question/the-vape-market-in-europe-and-the-u-s-and-europe/

https://kishoremaths.in/question/tips-to-quit-smoking-with-vape

http://www.marketled.bio/question/tips-to-quit-smoking-with-vape/

http://news.nhisaigon.vn/question/tips-to-quit-smoking-with-vape/

http://www.romain.test.codelines.fr/question/tips-to-quit-smoking-with-vape/

https://skiphirecwmbran.co.uk/question/10-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette/

https://dou-tipaza.org/question/10-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette/

https://calebschools.com/question/how-to-use-e-cigarettes/

https://theresilientnurse.com/question/how-to-use-e-cigarettes/

https://www.bridgearcobalenocaserta.it/question/how-to-use-e-cigarettes/

https://agrokomplekskita.com/Pertanyaan/how-to-use-e-cigarettes/

https://www.apkwala.com/question/how-to-use-e-cigarettes/

http://dd.partizansk.org/?dwqa-question=electronic-cigarette-with-zero-tar-and-nicotine

https://innovat.cesa.edu.co/question/electronic-cigarette-that-has-zero-tar-and-nicotine/

https://alfurqontulis.com/question/electronic-cigarette-that-has-zero-tar-and-nicotine/

https://mw.ac.th/Muangyom/question/vape-brand-recommendations

https://www.aspire-canada.com/question/vape-brand-recommendations/

https://qatarlaborlaw.com/question/vape-brand-recommendations/

https://mirheumatism.org/question/vape-brand-recommendations/

http://secvc.com.ar/question/vape-brand-recommendations/

https://akarma.life/Wellness/faq/vape-brand-recommendations/

https://plaza.rakuten.co.jp/vapeecig/

https://plaza.rakuten.co.jp/vapeecig/diary/202303010000/

https://plaza.rakuten.co.jp/vapeecig/diary/202303010001/

http://www.fxstat.com/en/user/profile/vapecignew-648771/blog/37441743-Basic-Structure-of-Vape

http://www.fxstat.com/en/user/profile/vapecignew-648771/blog/37434282-Tips-to-quit-smoking-with-vape

https://jvsakaeo.go.th/question/vape-situation-in-indonesia/

https://jvsakaeo.go.th/question/whats-a-pod-type-vape/

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with