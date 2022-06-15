Review 1: "The Unique ORF8 Protein From SARS-CoV-2 Binds to Human Dendritic Cells and Induces a Hyper-inflammatory Cytokine Storm"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review:

Matthias Hamdorf et al report that ORF8 binds to human dendritic cells (DCs), causes and induces the secretion of multiple pro-inflammatory cytokines. This study reports novel and interesting findings but lacks statistical analysis. Below are the comments regarding the major problems of this submission:

1. The FACS, WB in figures 1, 2 and 6 lack statistical analysis. It is impossible to tell the significance to reach the conclusions.

2. Does ORF8 interact with macrophages?

3. The author claimed that ORF8 specifically binds to monocytes and DCs by detecting the FACS signal of recombinant ORF8 protein labeled with Atto488. However, the DCs and monocytes can uptake antigen in different mechanism. To reach the conclusion, they should exclude at least the phagocytosis with specifically inhibitor both in monocytes and DCs.

4. In figure 5, the cut-off is 0.4…how is the cut-off defined? Only IP-10 was found to be up-regulated in fig.5B and is very weak real word evidence to the conclusion of ORF8 inducing pro-inflammatory cytokine production.

5. The patients sera section is confusing… does high ORF8 antibody sera titer means high secretive ORF8 concentration?



