Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Medical Sciences
Published on Jan 21, 2025DOI

Reviews of "External Validation of a Treatment Decision Algorithm for Tuberculosis in Children Living with HIV - A Diagnostic Cohort Study"

Reviewers: J S Michael (Christian Medical College) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • P Kitonsa (Makerere University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Joy Sarojini Michael and Peter Kitonsa
Published onJan 21, 2025
Reviews of "External Validation of a Treatment Decision Algorithm for Tuberculosis in Children Living with HIV - A Diagnostic Cohort Study"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
External validation of a treatment decision algorithm for tuberculosis in children living with HIV - a diagnostic cohort study
External validation of a treatment decision algorithm for tuberculosis in children living with HIV - a diagnostic cohort study
by Celso Khosa, Minh Huyen Ton Nu Nguyet, Juliet Mwanga-Amumpaire, Chishala Chabala, Raoul Moh, Clementine Roucher, Denis Nansera, Bwendo Nduna, Eugenia Macassa, Madeleine Amorrissany Folquet, Dalila Rego, Gae Mundundu, Naome Natukunda, Perfect Shankalala, Saniata Cumbe, Eric Komena, Andrew P. Steenhoff, Anneke C. Hesseling, James A Seddon, Eric Wobudeya, Maryline Bonnet, Olivier Marcy, and TB-Speed HIV study group
  • Published on Nov 10, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

ABSTRACT Introduction Tuberculosis (TB) is the leading cause of death in children living with HIV (CLHIV) and is challenging to confirm the diagnosis. The PAANTHER treatment decision algorithm (TDA) was developed to improve the diagnosis of TB in CLHIV. We aimed to externally validate the PAANTHER TDA in CLHIV with presumptive TB.Methods We conducted a prospective diagnostic cohort study in seven tertiary hospitals across Côte d’Ivoire, Mozambique, Uganda, and Zambia, implementing the PAANTHER TDA in CLHIV aged between 1 month and 14 years with presumptive TB. TDA assessments included Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra (Ultra) on respiratory and stool samples, history of contact, symptoms (fever >2 weeks, unremitting cough, haemoptysis and/or weight loss in previous 4 weeks, tachycardia), chest radiography and abdominal ultrasound. A positive score (>100) prompted TB treatment initiation. Children were followed-up for 6 months, and retrospectively classified as having confirmed, unconfirmed or unlikely TB. The primary outcome was the proportion of missed TB cases (false negative) among children with negative scores; secondary outcomes included TDA diagnostic accuracy, feasibility, and time to treatment initiation. The TDA was considered validated if the negative predictive value (NPV, 1 - rate of false negative) was superior to a 75% pre-established confidence interval lower limit.Findings From 2 October 2019 to 31 December 2021, we enrolled 277 CLHIV, including 175 (63·2%) who were on antiretroviral therapy at inclusion. 272 (98·2%) children had a complete TDA evaluation; 215 (75.8%) scored >100, including 24 (8·7%) with positive Ultra. 182 (86·7%) children who scored ≥100, and 12 children who scored negative, initiated TB treatment at a median of 1 (IQR: 0-3) and 27 [8·2; 64] days after inclusion, respectively. 62/215 children (28·8%) who scored ≥100 were classified as having unlikely TB and 4/12 (33·3%) who scored negative were initiated on treatment and were classified as having unconfirmed TB. The proportion of children with TB (confirmed and unconfirmed) was 155/273 (56·8%; 95% CI: 50·9; 62·5). The NPV was 55/67 (93·3%; 95% CI: 84·1; 97·4), reaching protocol-defined validation. The TDA sensitivity was 97·4% (95% CI: 93·6; 90·0) with specificity of 47·5 (95% CI: 38·7; 56·4).Interpretation The PAANTHER TDA was validated in CLHIV. Its high sensitivity, excellent feasibility, and short turnaround time to treatment initiation, should allow rapid treatment decision-making and could reduce morbidity and mortality in CLHIV.Funding UNITAID

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint externally validates the PAANTHER treatment decision algorithm (TDA) for diagnosing tuberculosis in HIV-positive children across four African countries, demonstrating a high sensitivity (97.4%) and feasibility in rapidly identifying and treating TB in this population. While reviewers commend the clear structure and execution of the study, they highlight several areas for improvement, such as the need to provide more detailed information about the PAANTHER score, and clarifying methodological choices. Concerns were raised about sample size, power calculations, and the use of an unrealistic TB prevalence estimate. Reviewers suggest exploring contextual adaptations to improve specificity while maintaining high sensitivity. Despite these critiques, the study is recognized as important work that could inform global and national policies, emphasizing the need for external validation of TDAs in different contexts.

Reviewer 1 (Joy Sarojini M…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Peter K…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "External Validation of a Treatment Decision Algorithm for Tuberculosis in Children Living with HIV - A Diagnostic Cohort Study"
Review 1: "External Validation of a Treatment Decision Algorithm for Tuberculosis in Children Living with HIV - A Diagnostic Cohort Study"
by Joy Sarojini Michael
  • Published on Jan 21, 2025
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The study is recognized as important work that could inform global and national policies, emphasizing the need for external validation of TDAs in different contexts.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "External Validation of a Treatment Decision Algorithm for Tuberculosis in Children Living with HIV - A Diagnostic Cohort Study"
Review 2: "External Validation of a Treatment Decision Algorithm for Tuberculosis in Children Living with HIV - A Diagnostic Cohort Study"
by Peter Kitonsa
  • Published on Jan 21, 2025
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The study is recognized as important work that could inform global and national policies, emphasizing the need for external validation of TDAs in different contexts.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with