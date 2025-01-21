Reviews of "External Validation of a Treatment Decision Algorithm for Tuberculosis in Children Living with HIV - A Diagnostic Cohort Study"

Description

ABSTRACT Introduction Tuberculosis (TB) is the leading cause of death in children living with HIV (CLHIV) and is challenging to confirm the diagnosis. The PAANTHER treatment decision algorithm (TDA) was developed to improve the diagnosis of TB in CLHIV. We aimed to externally validate the PAANTHER TDA in CLHIV with presumptive TB.Methods We conducted a prospective diagnostic cohort study in seven tertiary hospitals across Côte d’Ivoire, Mozambique, Uganda, and Zambia, implementing the PAANTHER TDA in CLHIV aged between 1 month and 14 years with presumptive TB. TDA assessments included Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra (Ultra) on respiratory and stool samples, history of contact, symptoms (fever >2 weeks, unremitting cough, haemoptysis and/or weight loss in previous 4 weeks, tachycardia), chest radiography and abdominal ultrasound. A positive score (>100) prompted TB treatment initiation. Children were followed-up for 6 months, and retrospectively classified as having confirmed, unconfirmed or unlikely TB. The primary outcome was the proportion of missed TB cases (false negative) among children with negative scores; secondary outcomes included TDA diagnostic accuracy, feasibility, and time to treatment initiation. The TDA was considered validated if the negative predictive value (NPV, 1 - rate of false negative) was superior to a 75% pre-established confidence interval lower limit.Findings From 2 October 2019 to 31 December 2021, we enrolled 277 CLHIV, including 175 (63·2%) who were on antiretroviral therapy at inclusion. 272 (98·2%) children had a complete TDA evaluation; 215 (75.8%) scored >100, including 24 (8·7%) with positive Ultra. 182 (86·7%) children who scored ≥100, and 12 children who scored negative, initiated TB treatment at a median of 1 (IQR: 0-3) and 27 [8·2; 64] days after inclusion, respectively. 62/215 children (28·8%) who scored ≥100 were classified as having unlikely TB and 4/12 (33·3%) who scored negative were initiated on treatment and were classified as having unconfirmed TB. The proportion of children with TB (confirmed and unconfirmed) was 155/273 (56·8%; 95% CI: 50·9; 62·5). The NPV was 55/67 (93·3%; 95% CI: 84·1; 97·4), reaching protocol-defined validation. The TDA sensitivity was 97·4% (95% CI: 93·6; 90·0) with specificity of 47·5 (95% CI: 38·7; 56·4).Interpretation The PAANTHER TDA was validated in CLHIV. Its high sensitivity, excellent feasibility, and short turnaround time to treatment initiation, should allow rapid treatment decision-making and could reduce morbidity and mortality in CLHIV.Funding UNITAID