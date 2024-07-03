Review 3: "Differences in HIV-1 Reservoir Size, Landscape Characteristics and Decay Dynamics in Acute and Chronic Treated HIV-1 Clade C Infection"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Misleading. Serious flaws and errors in the methods and data render the study conclusions misinformative. The results and conclusions of the ideal study are at least as likely to conclude the opposite of its results and conclusions than agree. Decision-makers should not consider this evidence in any decision.

Review: Reddy, et al investigated the effect of ART initiation in hyperacute infection on the total HIV DNA load, the genetic landscape of proviruses that persist on ART for up to 1 year, and on the dynamics and size of the HIV reservoir (the intact HIV proviruses that persist on ART). I commend the authors for focusing their study on HIV subtype C as most cure-related studies are focused on HIV subtype B, and for investigating the reservoir in women, as most studies are centered on HIV in men. The manuscript is well written, which makes it easy to follow, and the findings could be an important contribution to the literature describing the HIV reservoir and the impact of very early intervention. However, there are some major limitations that require more experiments to address the questions presented. The biggest shortcoming is the extremely limited sampling of proviruses in the acute ART-treated donors, with what appears to be a total of only 6 proviruses sequenced across all the donors in this arm at the 1-year timepoint. The authors conclude that the HIV reservoir is 0% after 1 year on ART when treatment is initiated in hyperacute infection, when in fact it is <1 in 6 proviruses or <16%. They also claim that this fraction is less than in people who initiate ART in chronic infection at 14%, which it is not at their level of sampling. The most worrisome issue is that, despite the total HIV DNA load in the early treated donors after 1 year on ART being a median of about 50 HIV DNA copies/million PBMC, and they obtained a median of 1.4M PBMC per donor, they only obtained 6 proviral sequences. They should have easily sequenced >10 proviruses per donor sample, yet they sequenced a total of only 6 across all the donor samples. This outcome suggests that either the primers used for the PCR did not match most of the proviruses in the donor samples and/or that the PCR reaction conditions were extremely inefficient. It is well known that patient-specific primers must be used for PCR-based assays on HIV subtype C due to the high genetic diversity of variants within this subtype. However, the methods show that the same primers were used on all donors, likely leading to the difficulty in obtaining FLIPseq data in the samples on ART. While they did obtain more sequences from the pre-ART samples using the same primers (a total of 108 sequences from all early-treated donors combined), this is still only a small fraction of the total proviruses in the median of 1.4M PBMC sampled from each of the donors (the total would be >1000), indicating that primer mismatch was likely an issue for the pre-ART samples as well. The same limited sampling issue applies to the analysis of the decay dynamics, along with differential treatment regimens in the chronic vs. acute group (with 0% including an INSTI in the chronic group and 67% including an INSTI in the acute group). Due to the apparent technical issues with the application of the FLIPseq assay and the very shallow sampling that resulted, the overall conclusions and main claims are not substantiated by the evidence presented.

