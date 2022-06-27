Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Jul 27, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Variant on the Severity of Maternal Infection and Perinatal Outcomes: Data from the UK Obstetric Surveillance System National Cohort"

Reviewer: I Fulcher (Harvard) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

by Isabel Fulcher
Published onJul 27, 2022
Reviews of "Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Variant on the Severity of Maternal Infection and Perinatal Outcomes: Data from the UK Obstetric Surveillance System National Cohort"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Impact of SARS-CoV-2 variant on the severity of maternal infection and perinatal outcomes: Data from the UK Obstetric Surveillance System national cohort
by Nicola Vousden, Rema Ramakrishnan, Kathryn Bunch, Edward Morris, Nigel Simpson, Christopher Gale, Patrick O’Brien, Maria Quigley, Peter Brocklehurst, Jennifer J Kurinczuk, and Marian Knight
  • dx.doi.org
Description

ABSTRACTBackgroundIn the UK, the Alpha variant of SARS-CoV-2 became dominant in late 2020, rapidly succeeded by the Delta variant in May 2021. The aim of this study was to compare the impact of these variants on severity of maternal infection and perinatal outcomes within the time-periods in which they predominated.MethodsThis national, prospective cohort study collated data on hospitalised pregnant women with symptoms of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection and compared the severity of infection and perinatal outcomes across the Wildtype (01/03/20-30/11/20), Alpha (01/12/20-15/05/21) and Delta dominant periods (16/05/21-11/07/21), using multivariable logistic regression.FindingsOf 3371 pregnant women, the proportion that experienced moderate to severe infection significantly increased between Wildtype and Alpha periods (24.4% vs. 35.8%; aOR1.75 95%CI 1.48-2.06), and between Alpha and Delta periods (35.8% vs. 45.0%; aOR1.53, 95%CI 1.07-2.17). Compared to the Wildtype period, symptomatic women admitted in the Alpha period were more likely to require respiratory support (27.2% vs. 20.3%, aOR1.39, 95%CI 1.13-1.78), have pneumonia (27.5% vs. 19.1%, aOR1.65, 95%CI 1.38-1.98) and be admitted to intensive care (11.3% vs. 7.7%, aOR1.61, 95%CI 1.24-2.10). Women admitted during the Delta period had further increased risk of pneumonia (36.8% vs. 27.5%, aOR1.64 95%CI 1.14-2.35). No fully vaccinated pregnant women were admitted between 01/02/2021 when vaccination data collection commenced and 11/07/2021. The proportion of women receiving pharmacological therapies for SARS-CoV-2 management was low, even in those critically ill.InterpretationSARS-CoV-2 infection during Alpha and Delta dominant periods was associated with more severe infection and worse pregnancy outcomes compared to the Wildtype infection, which itself increased risk compared to women without SARS-CoV-2 infection.1 Clinicians need to be aware and implement COVID-specific therapies in keeping with national guidance. Urgent action to tackle vaccine misinformation and policy change to prioritise uptake in pregnancy is essential.FundingNational Institute for Health Research HS&DR Programme (11/46/12).

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewer 1 (Isabel F…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.


Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Variant on the Severity of Maternal Infection and Perinatal Outcomes: Data from the UK Obstetric Surveillance System National Cohort"
Review 1: "Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Variant on the Severity of Maternal Infection and Perinatal Outcomes: Data from the UK Obstetric Surveillance System National Cohort"
by Isabel Fulcher
  • Published on Jul 27, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://guides.co/g/disposable-vape

https://vapegator.newgrounds.com/

https://vapegator.newgrounds.com/news/post/1297980

https://app1.findit.com/roeenfldibykyyy/RightNow/summary-of-manners-and-places-to-smoke-a-vape/82aad332-4fea-4bbf-a4d0-e207ba6e70b8

https://www.theloop.com.au/project/vapecig/portfolio/disposable-vape/451084

https://meadd.com/vapecig/72462058

https://grow.tribe.so/post/news-of-vape-regulation-in-china-6308733430eeb3a5174685a8

https://tybbhopal.tribe.so/post/news-of-vape-regulation-in-china-6308734530eeb346c14685b5

https://grow.tribe.so/user/vape_factory

https://tybbhopal.tribe.so/user/vape_factory

https://musicschool.tribe.so/user/vape_factory

https://musicschool.tribe.so/post/are-electronic-cigarettes-harmless-630e072b08ddc1b15d7517c7

https://opensea.io/ecigator

https://www.livebinders.com/b/3249612

https://www.livebinders.com/play/play/3249612?tabid=8c419caa-064e-44f3-a8d9-575f569927fd

https://www.livebinders.com/play/play/3249612?tabid=b6a10d00-cfe1-4f51-ba44-2491d66c274e

https://www.livebinders.com/play/play/3249612?tabid=5a9cc993-9907-4091-b71c-6cd40875e4ba

https://www.livebinders.com/play/play/3249612?tabid=30fe5ffe-988e-4ed4-80a8-ea28a6962a2f

https://codepen.io/vapecig/pen/BarXddj

http://ubl.xml.org/blog/vapecig

https://issuu.com/vapecig/docs/how_to_choose_an_electronic_cigarette

https://create.piktochart.com/output/afda729ab2a2-e-cigarettes-and-real-cigarettes

https://www.edocr.com/user/vapecig

https://www.edocr.com/v/67b0erom/vapecig/how-to-choose-an-electronic-cigarette

https://www.edocr.com/v/2glrnzdj/vapecig/what-is-vape

https://vapeall.mystrikingly.com/

https://vapeall.mystrikingly.com/blog/do-youngsters-in-the-uk-vape

https://vapeall.mystrikingly.com/blog/types-of-starter-kit-devices

https://vapeall.mystrikingly.com/blog/vape-kits-for-starters-that-are-recommended

https://vapeall.mystrikingly.com/blog/a-beginner-s-guide-to-disposable-vapes

https://vape.static.app/

https://vapeecig.statuspage.io/

https://vapecig.blogs.sapo.pt/

https://vapecig.blogs.sapo.pt/is-it-safer-to-vape-with-a-disposable-370

https://vapecig.blogs.sapo.pt/what-is-the-most-popular-disposable-852

https://vapecig.blogs.sapo.pt/what-are-top-5-disposable-vapes-1346

https://vapecig.blogs.sapo.pt/are-there-toxic-metals-in-disposable-1928

http://vapenew.e-monsite.com/

https://vapecig.arwebo.com/37068033/how-to-choose-an-e-cigarette

https://vapecig.arwebo.com/

https://vapecig.arwebo.com/37067971/what-makes-a-good-cosmetic-e-cigarette

https://vapecig.bsite.net/

http://vapelife.atwebpages.com/

https://vape-life.my-free.website/

https://vape-life.my-free.website/blog/post/2159519/pod-type-vape-is-a-hot-item

https://vape-life.my-free.website/blog/post/2159518/where-can-i-purchase-pod-type-vape

https://vape-life.my-free.website/blog/post/2159517/what-is-a-pod-type-of-vape

http://vapelife.bravesites.com/blog

http://vapelife.bravesites.com/entries/general/advantages-and-disadvantages-of-the-pod-type-vape

http://vapelife.bravesites.com/entries/general/what-vapde-devices-do-you-recommend-

http://vapelife.bravesites.com/entries/general/pod-type-vape-is-a-hot-item-

https://vape-life.mozellosite.com/

https://vape-life.mozellosite.com/blog/params/post/4185791/the-design-and-mechanism-of-electronic-cigarettes

https://vape-life.mozellosite.com/blog/params/post/4185789/smoking-cessation-using-e-cigarettes-as-well-as-research

https://vape-life.mozellosite.com/blog/params/post/4185787/

https://vapecig.bcz.com/

https://vapecig.bcz.com/2022/11/15/how-to-choose-a-disposable-vape/

https://vapecig.bcz.com/2022/11/30/vape-kits-for-starters-that-are-recommended/

https://china-vape-manufacturer.jimdosite.com/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/the-vape-market-in-europe-and-the-u-s-and-europe/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/quit-smoking-with-electronic-cigarettes/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/differences-between-e-cigarettes-and-real-cigarettes/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/the-information-about-harm-from-vaping-is-a-lie/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/the-difference-between-shisha-and-vape/

https://sites.google.com/view/vapeecig/home

https://sites.google.com/view/vapeecig/what-is

https://vape-ecig.yolasite.com/minors/

https://ameblo.jp/vapecig/

https://ameblo.jp/vapecig/entry-12777111038.html

https://vapeall.godaddysites.com/

https://ecigatornew.wixsite.com/vape-all

https://ecigatornew.wixsite.com/vape-all/post/vape-kits-for-starters-that-are-recommended

https://ecigatornew.wixsite.com/vape-all/post/do-youngsters-in-the-uk-vape

https://ecigatornew.wixsite.com/vape-all/post/can-you-legally-vape-in-public-areas-across-the-uk

https://vapeall.company.site/

https://www.dibiz.com/ecigatornew

https://www.podcasts.com/vape-world/episode/what-flavors-are-available-in-vape-liquids

https://www.podcasts.com/vape-world/episode/what-is-a-vape

https://shows.acast.com/vape

https://shows.acast.com/vape/episodes/63aea263432cf00011f2292c

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-vape-106597071/

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-vape-106597071/episode/types-and-characteristics-of-cigarettes-106597072/

https://www.stitcher.com/show/vape/episode/types-and-characteristics-of-cigarettes-210376051

https://open.spotify.com/show/7ETRrXCYrJGOyIVwANFWr3

https://zeno.fm/podcast/vape/

https://zeno.fm/podcast/vape/episodes/types-and-characteristics-of-cigarettes/

https://ecigatornew.podbean.com/

https://www.podpage.com/vape

https://www.podpage.com/vape/types-and-characteristics-of-cigarettes/

https://www.pandora.com/podcast/description/vape/PC:1001050391

https://radiopublic.com/vape-WokMlx

https://radiopublic.com/vape-WokMlx/s1!03192

https://www.deezer.com/en/show/5580937

https://www.jiosaavn.com/shows/vape/1/5lgJ8Z6W9ZE_

https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/vape-matthew-ma-VpDQs84fWk5/

https://pca.st/11mtna6b

https://player.fm/series/vape

https://castbox.fm/channel/Vape-id5279734

https://castbox.fm/episode/Types-and-Characteristics-of-Cigarettes-id5279734-id563203832

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/gpyzyr9m4dragwrw3qd8h/.paper?dl=0&rlkey=llu2jxcsvpr89an5r7lm7mbsq

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/b3zezf50xik87876pud1p/How-to-Charge-Your-Disposable-Vape.paper?dl=0&rlkey=rs9lwjv4zy4prixmdt4du81ip

https://airtable.com/shrjs9UWEbvRBC0Cw/tblsS8WnLCMHvhYoS

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1BtkraXhEhY8OCP2aGjD6o-zvOjKA17zZiEj--qyPxQM/edit#gid=1745419682

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1PTaeusPUCeCQq6bFY64w_9qkt6DWuDjB7HT2U56EhJc/edit?usp=sharing

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1EnxJ-8p_gqHkAm7cHmusO2Q9LukHV1-LLIbSLERKAW4/edit

https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1xL481Hon3BZfHnd63Ad84DqujIBj_u5Uob9NRoUipQo/edit?usp=sharing

https://colab.research.google.com/drive/1XzrOeND-o_x0-E-E06uElh8VQe6df4Bg?usp=sharing

https://www.deepsheet.net/U/url/7gama5yj

https://docs.qq.com/sheet/DU1F4Rm9iYm5DcWt0

https://docs.qq.com/doc/DU1JUb0hTd0VrU01q

https://kdocs.cn/l/ce9o0uUC4Dkv

https://kdocs.cn/l/cf0YSmv9WUo1

https://shimo.im/docs/1d3aVd9NEXiY7bqg/read

https://note.youdao.com/s/5MjlfFjG

https://datastudio.google.com/reporting/c4374f0f-a0ed-46db-8649-d5a848456236

https://groups.google.com/g/disposablevape/c/4Bu3h_cRbpM

https://workdrive.zohopublic.com/writer/open/hbuyb3ee69a8cae294889be237192718b4bcc

https://amazon.com/SekamCo-Apps-All-about-supplements/dp/B08BK7XSKR

https://amazon.es/SekamCo-Apps-All-about-supplements/dp/B08BK7XSKR

https://amazon.fr/SekamCo-Apps-All-about-supplements/dp/B08BK7XSKR

https://amazon.ca/SekamCo-Apps-All-about-supplements/dp/B08BK7XSKR

https://amazon.co.uk/SekamCo-Apps-All-about-supplements/dp/B08BK7XSKR

https://amazon.com.br/SekamCo-Apps-All-about-supplements/dp/B08BK7XSKR

https://amazon.in/SekamCo-Apps-All-about-supplements/dp/B08BK7XSKR

https://amazon.de/SekamCo-Apps-All-about-supplements/dp/B08BK7XSKR

https://amazon.it/SekamCo-Apps-All-about-supplements/dp/B08BK7XSKR

https://amazon.co.jp/SekamCo-Apps-All-about-supplements/dp/B08BK7XSKR

https://amazon.com.au/SekamCo-Apps-All-about-supplements/dp/B08BK7XSKR

Wix

https://www.gn2.poli.ufrj.br/profile/vape/profile

https://www.energiasrenovaveis.cv/profile/ecigvape/profile

https://www.robertehall.com/profile/vapecig/profile

https://www.designreviewpanel.co.uk/profile/vapecig/profile

https://www.blog.sbs.com.br/profile/vapecig/profile

https://www.blackwomensblueprint.org/profile/vapecig/profile

https://www.blindsummit.com/profile/vapecig/profile

https://www.dublinvintagefactory.com/profile/vapecig/profile

https://www.ducoqalane.fr/profile/vape/profile

https://www.ciderhill.com/profile/ecig/profile

https://www.jacksonwink.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.stormiegrace.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.daretodoubt.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.miyamusictherapy.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.vhdancecenter.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.happytreesag.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.ch3performancegolf.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.aestheticdigitalsolutions.com/profile/newecig/profile

https://www.londoninnshaldon.co.uk/profile/vape/profile

https://www.kellibachara.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.flwbmuseum.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.herefordrc.co.uk/profile/vape/profile

https://www.fortpierceyachtclub.com/profile/ecigatornew/profile

https://www.edimprovement.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.maritimemarketbhi.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.bcsailing.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.heartplace.com/profile/vape/profile

https://ru.brookstonechurch.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.theantiracisteducator.com/profile/vape/profile

https://fr.wookeyprimaryschool.co.uk/profile/vape/profile

https://www.inei.mpei.ru/profile/vape/profile

https://www.escolamarilocasals.com/profile/ecigatornew/profile

https://www.diversifiedfitnessclub.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.colorpositive.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.patticallahanhenry.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.geelongdiscus.com.au/profile/vape/profile

https://www.catholicmensministry.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.sociedadedosol.org.br/profile/vape/profile

https://www.lushf2f.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.morelliwatchrepair.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.dnrbroadcast.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.info-entreprise.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.aapf.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.crossfitfiend.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.drakeillusion.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.dancavideo.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.drunkmummysobermummy.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.foreverturningheadscollection.net/profile/vape/profile

https://www.alleykatbeer.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.team-jesus.co.uk/profile/vape/profile

https://www.cachhaynhat.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.resetyourlife.sg/profile/vape/profile

https://www.aelart.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.fanshaweconservationarea.ca/profile/vape/profile

https://www.oconeeriverlandtrust.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.matoom.co.uk/profile/vape/profile

https://www.psrpa.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.newsmusk.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.servyouright.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.azacs.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.sandhillpreservation.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.thebattlefieldtours.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.saravance.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.dogwoodarts.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.aliascann.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.watchtimeevents.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.ukiyoto.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.lindseyvonnfoundation.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.transparimed.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.visageorgia.ge/profile/vape/profile

https://www.cesufestivals.com/en/profile/vape/profile

https://www.parato.es/profile/vape/profile

https://www.satemwa.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.paintnailbar.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.mychocolatesecrets.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.naturalability.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.citywinery.com.au/profile/vape/profile

https://www.pastasisters.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.andremehmari.com.br/profile/vape/profile

https://www.citygategrille.com/profile/vape/profile

https://en.pubklemo.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.smog.chalmers.se/profile/ecigator/profile

https://www.pack.com.br/profile/ecigator/profile

https://www.espacosilvestre.org.br/profile/ecigator/profile

https://www.boudavobrimdole.cz/profile/ecigator/profile

https://www.kouraj.org/profile/ecigator/profile

https://www.ottozutz.com/profile/ecigator/profile

https://www.britishpridebakery.com/profile/ecigator/profile

https://www.ssfhelp.org/profile/ecigator/profile

https://www.ciscoseeds.com/profile/ecigator/profile

https://www.tapsbc.ca/profile/ecigator/profile

https://www.kaima.org.il/profile/ecigator/profile

https://www.assafwinery.com/profile/ecigator/profile

https://www.holos.cz/profile/ecigator/profile

https://www.spef.pt/profile/ecigator/profile

https://www.cityofnewiberia.com/profile/ecigatornew/profile

https://www.afa.co.rs/profile/ecigator/profile

https://www.hotelespresso.ca/profile/ecigator/profile

https://www.anas.asso.fr/profile/ecigator/profile

https://www.elizabethlange.ca/profile/ecigator/profile

https://www.shawl-anderson.org/profile/ecigator/profile

https://www.mystiquefalls.com/profile/ecigator/profile

https://www.yellowdig.co/profile/ecigator/profile

https://www.anahatapsikologi.co.id/profile/vape/profile

https://www.trisutto.com/profile/ecigatornew/profile

https://www.dagaldan.co.il/forum/general-discussion/what-is-a-vape

https://www.dagaldan.co.il/profile/ecigatornew/profile

https://www.gardenup.in/profile/ecigatornew/profile

https://www.adswindowtint.com/profile/ecigatornew/profile

https://www.carefornursesassociation.com/profile/ecigatornew/profile

https://www.palawanrealproperties.com/profile/ecigatornew/profile

https://www.riverparkterrace.com/profile/ecigatornew/profile

https://www.rosewood.edu.na/profile/vape/profile

https://www.merittraining.shop/profile/vape/profile

https://www.thelarksheadshop.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.aquamarensenada.com.mx/profile/vape/profile

https://www.cprreadyla.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.shackletontrio.co.uk/profile/vape/profile

https://www.mykonosoliveoiltasting.com/es/profile/vape/profile

https://www.yusufjadwat.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.marsilex.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.ooml.korea.ac.kr/profile/vape/profile

https://www.alexiapotamitou.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.tayriverhealthcentre.ca/profile/vape/profile

https://www.braspen.org/profile/ecigator/profile

https://www.experttraining.edu.my/profile/vape/profile

https://www.thechocolatemuseum.co.uk/profile/vape/profile

https://www.collaborationmusic.net/profile/vape/profile

https://www.virtualclubs.net/profile/vape/profile

https://www.ohfspokane.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.gymtechnewry.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.upacademy.edu.vn/profile/vape/profile

https://www.citysquare.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.endometriosisaustralia.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.ainfgib.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.monicaantinarelli.com.br/profile/vape/profile

https://www.olssons.com.au/profile/vape/profile

https://www.wangchenttc.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.p71sma.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.extendpua.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.totaltennismounthutton.com.au/profile/vape/profile

https://www.dogwalkercr.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.pro-roofingnc.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.twoblueaces.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.thrivecounselingnc.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.gracechurchnwa.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.aestheticexpert.co.uk/profile/vape/profile

https://www.basement45.co.uk/profile/vape/profile

https://www.orthodonticacademy.co.uk/profile/vape/profile

https://www.meganmolten.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.speedwaymiramichi.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.medmotion.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.burdphysicaltherapy.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.clinicalaposture.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.pmandover.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.tombigbeefiber.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.theislandtheater.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.autoescuelamaestria.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.makedo.fr/profile/vape/profile

https://www.napoleon200.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.womenforwardinternational.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.swingoptical.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.thechefmimi.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.dna-biopharm-sa.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.indianmehfil.co.uk/profile/vape/profile

https://www.kczooed.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.allareasaccess.com.au/profile/vape/profile

https://www.makedo.fr/profile/vape/profile

https://www.onceuponatime-infrance.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.canadianyouthdelegate.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.fuyu.com.my/profile/vape/profile

https://www.eminamclean.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.revistaveredas.com.br/profile/vape/profile

https://www.cocktailsforyou.net/profile/vape/profile

https://www.lechapiteau-marseille.fr/en/profile/vape/profile

https://www.statetodaytv.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.mr-borto.it/profile/vape/profile

https://www.mammothfilmfestival.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.estiacapecod.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.biztailor.co.jp/profile/vape/profile

https://www.thompsonwarriors.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.facebook.com/groups/vapemanufacturer

https://www.facebook.com/groups/disposablevapewholesale/

https://www.marshaleeta.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.summitguides.is/profile/vape/profile

https://www.chicagokec.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.divinationtattoo.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.blueberrysports.com.br/profile/vape/profile

https://www.jmlaw.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.uemfd.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.imaginariumtheatre.co.uk/profile/vape/profile

https://www.acervaniteroisg.com.br/profile/vape/profile

https://www.moonmeadowsfarm.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.touret-nathan.chirurgiens-dentistes.fr/profile/vape/profile

https://www.kateryna-music.jp/profile/vape/profile

https://en.wowstore.fr/profile/vape/profile

https://www.aphinternalmedicine.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.kapsalonmaisonjulie.be/profile/vape/profile

https://www.nyschoolarts.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.glamourhorse.co.nz/profile/vape/profile

https://www.ambiancinox.fr/profile/vape/profile

https://www.3945portraits.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.truelovesband.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.orderdarobertas.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.dnfconline.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.bonisdance.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.specialolympicstoronto.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.inboxeservices.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.rwcalions.org/profile/vape/profile

https://de.coeducandoenred.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.therealpantry.com.au/profile/vape/profile

https://www.willisurgentcare.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.epiceriedechandolin.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.calyx.gg/profile/vape/profile

https://www.duconnect.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.pocahontasproject.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.circulosemmovimento.org.br/profile/vape/profile

https://www.kilroyssports.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.pandararephotography.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.fundodai.jp/profile/vape/profile

https://www.medicosderonda.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.pvtogether2022.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.yunusmasters.ait.asia/profile/vape/profile

https://www.parolox.fr/profile/vape/profile

https://www.belikejosh.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.aesthetics.school/zh/profile/vape/profile

https://www.birdigolf.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.cyis.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.belikejosh.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.terrificinc.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.thestandard.co.kr/profile/vape/profile

https://www.clinicanovelo.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.theliverpoolpub.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.fylde.fr/profile/vape/profile

https://www.wuhub.id/profile/vape/profile

https://www.exacademie.com/profile/ecigatornew/profile

https://www.workties.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.secretneighbor.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.pollytheatre.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.patricia-michaels.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.naturrett.no/profile/vape/profile

https://www.lateliergenerous.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.juliastable.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.gelijkadvocaten.nl/profile/vape/profile

https://www.thetipsycow.com.au/profile/vape/profile

https://www.thenatphil.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.seaandsunpelion.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.antisocialpr.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.imagesderisoires.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.scarletallen.com/profile/ecigatornew/profile

https://www.julier.jp/profile/vape/profile

https://www.sohoboutiquesalon.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.jcpixiemedia-jenny.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.outdoorswimcoach.com/profile/ecigatornew/profile

https://www.uesugitakashi.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.criuslife.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.birthandnewborn.co.nz/profile/vape/profile

https://www.detroitfiremensfund.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.beautylicioustaunton.co.uk/profile/vape/profile

https://www.t-luscioustea.com.au/profile/vape/profile

https://www.therunnerwa.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.cormierspencer.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.providencews.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.californiabrowncoats.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.adopteunsharepoint.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.achsmusic.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.nikhilgames.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.savinassecret.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.congresoagroecoextremadura.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.witpbx.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.deliciousarts.com/profile/vape/profile

https://fr.notrelobby.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.latelierdanglais.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.waterburytrails.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.winecheapdutyfree.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.herbal-allskincare.co.uk/profile/vape/profile

https://www.tradealleyart.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.laureltreecs.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.hffcct.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.thefortkingsport.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.holycrossconvent.edu.na/profile/vape/profile

https://www.aaosociety.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.nelquipforklift.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.alvisfarmsva.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.hotwokatjones.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.mehraadjam.info/profile/ecigatornew/profile

https://www.camelviewpto.com/profile/ecigatornew/profile

https://www.eoverb.com/profile/ecigatornew/profile

https://www.amoryhomeandcompanioncare.com/profile/ecigatornew/profile

https://www.ameervirsa.com/profile/ecigatornew/profile

https://www.suiseiken.org/profile/ecigatornew/profile

https://www.sunshineglowspa.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.leder-jelinek.at/profile/vape/profile

https://www.abundant-heaven.com/profile/vape/profile

https://en.wealthymoggie.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.deafhoosiers.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.scanliving.com.tw/profile/vape/profile

https://www.amafuerte.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.minnehahafallsartfair.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.fitfamiliesforcenla.org/profile/vape/profile

https://www.berrygoodtuitioncentre.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.sport.writtle.ac.uk/profile/vape/profile

https://www.opheliasbooks.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.cannabisandcoffee.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.passwordservices.co.uk/profile/vape/profile

https://www.goarctica.ru/profile/vape/profile

https://www.get-connected.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.driftinair.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.instachew.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.afroboer.co.za/profile/vape/profile

https://www.fukagawine.tokyo/profile/vape/profile

https://www.oxidate.com.au/profile/vape/profile

https://www.dudleycpp.org.uk/profile/vape/profile

https://www.coomeracitywarriors.com.au/profile/vape/profile

https://waikey708300.invisionapp.com/boards/4E808211368BSHM

http://www.gothicpast.com/myomeka/posters/show/58192

http://www.gothicpast.com/myomeka/posters/show/58194

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with