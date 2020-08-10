Review 1: "Association of D-dimer and fibrinogen magnitude with hypercoagulability by thromboelastography in severe COVID-19"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review:

I believe that this is a very comprehensive retrospective study for depicting higher values of fibrinogen and its correlation with macrothrombosis events through thromboelastography use in critically-ill COVID-19 patients.

My only comment, which should not reduce from the value of the study, is that:

There is already a significant inflammatory response caused by ECMO that occurs as a reaction to the exposure of blood to the extracorporeal circulation.

Fibrinogen, a consumption marker, also increases in inflammatory situations in patients on ECMO and is especially associated with COVID-19 patients.

A future multicenter prospective controlled study will be very useful and we should not associate these findings with only ECMO patients due to the above-mentioned facts.

The work in the study is clear and well-represented. Methods and data collection are quite impressive. I believe the main claims of the study should be considered conclusive.