Reviews of "KIM-1/TIM-1 is a Receptor for SARS-CoV-2 in Lung and Kidney"

Summary of Reviews: This study reports that KIM-1/TIM-1 serves as an alternative host receptor for SARS-CoV-2 entry. Reviewers find this study lacks experimental evidence that substantiates these claims. Findings should not be regarded as actionable.

Reviewer 1 (Lawrence Kane) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Stanley Lemon, Anshuman Das) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

