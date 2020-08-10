Reviews of "Health Disparities and COVID-19: A Retrospective Study Examining Individual and Community Factors Causing Disproportionate COVID-19 Outcomes in Cook County, Illinois, March 16-May 31, 2020"

Description

Background: Early data from the COVID-19 pandemic suggests that the disease has had a disproportionate impact on communities of color causing higher infection and mortality rates within those communities. Methods: This study used demographic data from the 2018 US census estimates, mortality data from the Cook County Medical Examiners office, and testing results from the Illinois Department of Public Health to perform both bivariate and multivariate regression analyses to explore the role race plays in COVID-19 outcomes at the individual and community levels. Results: Principal findings show that: 1) while Black Americans make up 22% of Cook County population, they account for 36% of the county COVID-19 related deaths; 2) the average age of death from COVID-19 is seven years younger for minorities compared to Non-Hispanic White (White) decedents; 3) minorities were more likely than Whites to have seven of the top 10 co-morbidities at death; 4) residents of predominantly minority areas were twice as likely to test positive for COVID-19 (p = 0.0001, IRR 1.94, 95% CI 1.50, 2.50) than residents of predominantly White areas; and 5) residents of predominantly minority areas were 1.43 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those in predominantly White areas (p = 0.03). Conclusions: There are notable differences in COVID-19 related outcomes between racial and ethnic groups at individual and community levels. We hope that this study will scientifically illustrate the health disparities experienced by communities of color and help to address the underlying systemic inequalities still prevalent within our country.