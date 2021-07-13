Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Aug 13, 2021DOI

Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 spike downregulates tetherin to enhance viral spread"

Reviewers: Chin-Tien Wang | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Barry Milavetz (University of North Dakota) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Chin-Tien Wang and Barry Milavetz
Published onAug 13, 2021
SARS-CoV-2 spike downregulates tetherin to enhance viral spread
by H Stewart, KH Johansen, N McGovern, R Palmulli, GW Carnell, JL Heeney, K Okkenhaug, AE Firth, AA Peden, and JR Edgar
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractThe antiviral restriction factor, tetherin, blocks the release of several different families of enveloped viruses, including the Coronaviridae. Tetherin is an interferon-induced protein that forms parallel homodimers between the host cell and viral particles, linking viruses to the surface of infected cells and inhibiting their release. We demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 downregulates tetherin to aid its release from cells, and investigate potential proteins involved in this process. Loss of tetherin from cells caused an increase in SARS-CoV-2 viral titre. We find SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to be responsible for tetherin downregulation, rather than ORF7a as previously described for the 2002-2003 SARS-CoV. We instead find ORF7a to be responsible for Golgi fragmentation, and expression of ORF7a in cells recapitulates Golgi fragmentation observed in SARS-CoV-2 infected cells.HighlightsSARS-CoV-2 downregulates the host restriction factor, tetherin.Tetherin loss enhances viral titre and spread.SARS-CoV-2 ORF7a protein does not downregulate tetherin, but instead induces Golgi fragmentation.Tetherin downregulation is mediated by SARS-CoV-2 spike.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint demonstrates that host cells employ a known pathway in which interferon-induced tetherin “tethers” SARS-CoV-2 to the inner plasma membrane to restrict viral exit. Reviewers recognize the data as reliable with minor revisions needed.

Reviewer 1 (Chin-Tien Wang) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Barry Milavetz) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

