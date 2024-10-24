Review 1: "A Fast-Acting Inhibitor of Blood-Stage P. falciparum with Mechanism Distinct from Artemisinin and Chloroquine"

Description

ABSTRACT Artemisinins are first-line treatment for malaria, prized for their extremely fast reduction of parasite load in patients. New fast-acting antimalarial compounds are urgently needed to counter artemisinin resistance, but the fast parasite reduction observed with artemisinins is rare among antimalarial compounds. Here we show that MMV1580853 has a very fast in vitro killing rate, comparable to that of dihydroartemisinin. Near-complete parasite growth inhibition was observed within 1 hour of treatment with MMV1580853 and dihydroartemisinin, while chloroquine, another fast-acting antimalarial, showed partial growth inhibition after 1h. MMV1580853 was reported to inhibit prenyltransferases, but its fast killing rate is inconsistent with this mechanism-of-action and we were unable to validate any of 3 annotated P. falciparum prenyltransferases as MMV1580853 targets. MMV1580853 also did not phenocopy the inhibition phenotype of either chloroquine or dihydroartemisinin. These results indicate that MMV1580853 has a distinct mechanism-of-action leading to a very fast killing rate. MMV1580853 compound development and investigation of its mechanism-of-action will be critical avenues in the search for drugs matching the remarkable clinical efficacy of artemisinin.