Mauro Schechter, MD, PhD, is professor of Infectious Diseases at the Department of Preventive Medicine of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He is also Adjunct Professor of Epidemiology at the Graduate School of Public Health, University of Pittsburgh, and Associate in the Department of International Health, Bloomberg School of Hygiene and Public Health, Johns Hopkins University.

He serves or has served on numerous Advisory Boards and Blue-Ribbon Panels, including the AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG) Executive and Scientific Agenda Steering Committees, the Scientific Council of the French National Agency for Research on AIDS and Viral Hepatitis (ANRS), the Scientific Advisory Committees of the South African AIDS Vaccine Initiative (SAAVI), and Clinical Trials Committee of the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI).

The author of over 200 peer-reviewed articles, Dr. Schechter is the Epidemiology Section Editor, AIDS Research and Human Retroviruses Journal. His primary research interest is preventing and treating HIV/AIDS in different settings.

Dr. Schechter earned his M.D. at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and his PhD at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, University of London. He was a Research Associate at the Rockefeller University, New York, and a Research Assistant Professor at New York University School of Medicine.