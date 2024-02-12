Skip to main content
Medical Sciences
Published on Mar 12, 2024

Reviews of "Blood Transcriptomics Reveal Persistent SARS-CoV-2 RNA and Candidate Biomarkers in Long COVID Patients"

Reviewers: S Fourati (Northwestern University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • I O Sirbu (University of Medicine and Pharmacy from Timisoara) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Slim Fourati and Ioan Ovidiu Sirbu
Published on Mar 12, 2024
Blood transcriptomics reveal persistent SARS-CoV-2 RNA and candidate biomarkers in Long COVID patients
by Soraya Maria Menezes, Marc Jamoulle, Maria Paula Carletto, Leen Moens, Isabelle Meyts, Piet Maes, and Johan Van Weyenbergh
  Published on Jan 17, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Abstract With an estimated 65 million individuals suffering from Long COVID, validated therapeutic strategies as well as non-invasive biomarkers are direly needed to guide clinical management. We used blood digital transcriptomics in search of viral persistence and Long COVID diagnostic biomarkers in a real-world, general practice-based setting with a long clinical follow-up. We demonstrate systemic SARS-CoV-2 persistence for more than 2 years after acute COVID-19 infection. A 2-gene biomarker, including FYN and SARS-CoV-2 antisense RNA, correctly classifies Long COVID with 93.8% sensitivity and 91.7% specificity. Specific immune transcripts and immunometabolism score correlate to systemic viral load and patient-reported anxiety/depression, providing mechanistic links as well as therapeutic targets to tackle Long COVID.

Summary of Reviews: This study used blood digital transcriptomics in search of viral persistence and Long COVID diagnostic biomarkers. Their findings included showing systemic SARS-CoV-2 persistence for more than 2 years after acute COVID-19 infection. Furthermore, they identified a candidate two-gene biomarker (including FYN and SARS-CoV-2 antisense RNA) which classified Long COVID with good sensitivity and specificity. Reviewers posed concerns regarding sample size, the statistical methods used, and some lack of important details in the written report.

Reviewer 1 (Slim F…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Ioan Ovidiu S…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Blood Transcriptomics Reveal Persistent SARS-CoV-2 RNA and Candidate Biomarkers in Long COVID Patients"
by Slim Fourati
  Published on Mar 12, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Review 2: "Blood Transcriptomics Reveal Persistent SARS-CoV-2 RNA and Candidate Biomarkers in Long COVID Patients"
by Ioan Ovidiu Sirbu
  Published on Mar 12, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
