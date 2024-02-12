Reviews of "Blood Transcriptomics Reveal Persistent SARS-CoV-2 RNA and Candidate Biomarkers in Long COVID Patients"

Description
Abstract With an estimated 65 million individuals suffering from Long COVID, validated therapeutic strategies as well as non-invasive biomarkers are direly needed to guide clinical management. We used blood digital transcriptomics in search of viral persistence and Long COVID diagnostic biomarkers in a real-world, general practice-based setting with a long clinical follow-up. We demonstrate systemic SARS-CoV-2 persistence for more than 2 years after acute COVID-19 infection. A 2-gene biomarker, including FYN and SARS-CoV-2 antisense RNA, correctly classifies Long COVID with 93.8% sensitivity and 91.7% specificity. Specific immune transcripts and immunometabolism score correlate to systemic viral load and patient-reported anxiety/depression, providing mechanistic links as well as therapeutic targets to tackle Long COVID.