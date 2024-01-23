Skip to main content
Public Health
Published on Jan 23, 2024

Reviews of "COVID-19, Crises and Women's Control of Resources: Evidence from Mexico"

Reviewers: M Rosenzweig (Yale) & R Casteneda (Yale) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • Anonymous | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Mark Rosenzweig, Rodrigo Guerrero Casteneda, and Anonymous
Published onJan 23, 2024
This Pub is a Review of
COVID-19, Crises and Women's Control of Resources: Evidence from Mexico
by Casco, Jose L.
Description

This paper examines the relationship between crises and the intra-household allocation of resources. Using data from Mexico, I estimate a structural collective

Summary of Reviews: This preprint uses data from Mexico and claims that during the global financial crisis, women's control over household resources i.e., their bargaining power, increased relative to men's but declined during the COVID crisis . Overall, reviewers expressed some concern about the validity of the study’s assumptions and limited enquiry into potential mechanisms and policy implications.

Reviewer 1 (Mark R… & Rodrigo C…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Anonymous) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "COVID-19, Crises and Women's Control of Resources: Evidence from Mexico"
by Mark Rosenzweig and Rodrigo Guerrero Casteneda
  • Published on Jan 23, 2024
Description

Overall, reviewers expressed some concern about the validity of the study’s assumptions and limited enquiry into potential mechanisms and policy implications.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "COVID-19, Crises and Women's Control of Resources: Evidence from Mexico"
by Anonymous
  • Published on Jan 23, 2024
Description

Overall, reviewers expressed some concern about the validity of the study’s assumptions and limited enquiry into potential mechanisms and policy implications.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
