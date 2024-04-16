Reviews of "Chalkophore Mediated Respiratory Oxidase Flexibility Controls M. Tuberculosis Virulence"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewers found the study highly compelling, providing strong evidence for the crucial role of chalkophores in facilitating copper acquisition by Mycobacterium tuberculosis to maintain the function of the heme-copper bcc:aa3 respiratory oxidase, thereby contributing to the pathogen's virulence. They commended the comprehensive experimental approach, combining genetic, biochemical, and in vivo techniques, and found the conclusions well supported by the data presented. However, some reviewers suggested clarifying certain claims, providing additional details on experimental conditions, and addressing potential discrepancies or limitations in data interpretation, particularly regarding the distinct phenotypes of different mutant strains under copper-limiting conditions. Additionally, expanding the discussion to contextualize the findings within the broader field of bacterial metal acquisition systems and respiratory chain flexibility during host infection was recommended.

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

