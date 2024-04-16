Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical Sciences
Reviews of "Chalkophore Mediated Respiratory Oxidase Flexibility Controls M. Tuberculosis Virulence"

Reviewers: C Barry III & P J Finin (NIH) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • S Prišić & E Marcantonio (University of Hawaii‘i at Manoa) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • T Beites (Cornell University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • W Jacobs (Albert Eienstein College of Medicine) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • C Goulding (UC Irvine) |📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Clifton Barry III, Peter J. Finin, Sladjana Prišić, Endrei Marcantonio, Tiago Beites, William Jacobs, and Celia Goulding
Published onMay 16, 2024
Chalkophore mediated respiratory oxidase flexibility controls M. tuberculosis virulence
by John A. Buglino, Yaprak Ozakman, Chad Hatch, Anna Benjamin, Derek Tan, and Michael S. Glickman
  • Published on Apr 12, 2024
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Summary Oxidative phosphorylation has emerged as a critical therapeutic vulnerability of M. tuberculosis, but it is unknown how M. tuberculosis and other pathogens maintain respiration during infection. M. tuberculosis synthesizes diisonitrile lipopeptide chalkophores that chelate copper tightly, but their role in host-pathogen interactions is also unknown. We demonstrate that M. tuberculosis chalkophores maintain the function of the heme-copper bcc:aa3 respiratory oxidase under copper limitation. Chalkophore deficient M. tuberculosis cannot survive, respire to oxygen, or produce ATP under copper deprivation in culture. M. tuberculosis lacking chalkophore biosynthesis is attenuated in mice, a phenotype that is severely exacerbated by loss of the CytBD alternative respiratory oxidase (encoded by cydAB), revealing a multilayered flexibility of the respiratory chain that maintains oxidative phosphorylation during infection. Taken together, these data demonstrate that chalkophores counter host inflicted copper deprivation and highlight that protection of cellular respiration is a critical virulence function in M. tuberculosis.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewers found the study highly compelling, providing strong evidence for the crucial role of chalkophores in facilitating copper acquisition by Mycobacterium tuberculosis to maintain the function of the heme-copper bcc:aa3 respiratory oxidase, thereby contributing to the pathogen's virulence. They commended the comprehensive experimental approach, combining genetic, biochemical, and in vivo techniques, and found the conclusions well supported by the data presented. However, some reviewers suggested clarifying certain claims, providing additional details on experimental conditions, and addressing potential discrepancies or limitations in data interpretation, particularly regarding the distinct phenotypes of different mutant strains under copper-limiting conditions. Additionally, expanding the discussion to contextualize the findings within the broader field of bacterial metal acquisition systems and respiratory chain flexibility during host infection was recommended.

Reviewer 1 (Clifton B… & Peter J. F…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Sladjana P… & Endrei M…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 3 (Tiago B…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 4 (William J…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 5 (Celia G…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Connections
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Chalkophore Mediated Respiratory Oxidase Flexibility Controls M. Tuberculosis Virulence"
Review 1: "Chalkophore Mediated Respiratory Oxidase Flexibility Controls M. Tuberculosis Virulence"
by Clifton Barry III and Peter J. Finin
  • Published on May 16, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Chalkophore Mediated Respiratory Oxidase Flexibility Controls M. Tuberculosis Virulence"
Review 2: "Chalkophore Mediated Respiratory Oxidase Flexibility Controls M. Tuberculosis Virulence"
by Sladjana Prišić and Endrei Marcantonio
  • Published on May 16, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "Chalkophore Mediated Respiratory Oxidase Flexibility Controls M. Tuberculosis Virulence"
Review 3: "Chalkophore Mediated Respiratory Oxidase Flexibility Controls M. Tuberculosis Virulence"
by Tiago Beites
  • Published on May 16, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 4: "Chalkophore Mediated Respiratory Oxidase Flexibility Controls M. Tuberculosis Virulence"
Review 4: "Chalkophore Mediated Respiratory Oxidase Flexibility Controls M. Tuberculosis Virulence"
by William Jacobs
  • Published on May 16, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 5: "Chalkophore Mediated Respiratory Oxidase Flexibility Controls M. Tuberculosis Virulence"
Review 5: "Chalkophore Mediated Respiratory Oxidase Flexibility Controls M. Tuberculosis Virulence"
by Celia Goulding
  • Published on May 16, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

