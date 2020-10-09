Reviews of "Persistent Inflammatory Interstitial Lung Disease Following SARS-CoV-2 Infection at 6 Weeks Post Discharge Responds Rapidly to Oral Corticosteroids"

Description
Reviewers: Nicole Goh (Austin Health) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Deborah Assayag (McGill University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Summary of Reviews: The potentially informative observational study found inflammatory interstitial lung disease patients responded to courses of prednisolone 6 weeks post-infection. However, reviewers highlighted that the study conclusions are limited by patient sample size and follow-up.
Reviewer 1 (Nicole Goh) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviewer 2 (Deborah Assayag) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key
📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading
📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative
📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative
📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable
📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong
The potentially informative observational study found inflammatory interstitial lung disease patients responded to courses of prednisolone 6 weeks post-infection. However, reviewers highlighted that the study conclusions are limited by patient sample size and follow-up.