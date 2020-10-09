Reviews of "Persistent Inflammatory Interstitial Lung Disease Following SARS-CoV-2 Infection at 6 Weeks Post Discharge Responds Rapidly to Oral Corticosteroids"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The potentially informative observational study found inflammatory interstitial lung disease patients responded to courses of prednisolone 6 weeks post-infection. However, reviewers highlighted that the study conclusions are limited by patient sample size and follow-up.

Reviewer 1 (Nicole Goh) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Deborah Assayag) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

