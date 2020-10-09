Skip to main content
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Nov 09, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Persistent Inflammatory Interstitial Lung Disease Following SARS-CoV-2 Infection at 6 Weeks Post Discharge Responds Rapidly to Oral Corticosteroids"

Reviewers: Nicole Goh (Austin Health) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Deborah Assayag (McGill University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Nicole Goh and Deborah Assayag
Published onNov 09, 2020
Reviews of "Persistent Inflammatory Interstitial Lung Disease Following SARS-CoV-2 Infection at 6 Weeks Post Discharge Responds Rapidly to Oral Corticosteroids"
Persitent Inflammatory Interstitial Lung Disease Following SARS-CoV-2 Infection at 6 Weeks Post Discharge Responds Rapidly to Oral Corticosteroids
by Myall, Katherine, Mukherjee, B., Castanheira, A.M., Lam, J.L., Benedetti, G., Mak, S.M., Preston, R., Dewar, A., and West, A.G.
  • Published on Jun 18, 2020
  • papers.ssrn.com
Description

Summary: The natural history of recovery from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-Cov2) has not yet been well documented. Outcomes from 127

Summary of Reviews: The potentially informative observational study found inflammatory interstitial lung disease patients responded to courses of prednisolone 6 weeks post-infection. However, reviewers highlighted that the study conclusions are limited by patient sample size and follow-up.

Reviewer 1 (Nicole Goh) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Deborah Assayag) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Persistent Inflammatory Interstitial Lung Disease Following SARS-CoV-2 Infection at 6 Weeks Post Discharge Responds Rapidly to Oral Corticosteroids"
by Nicole Goh
  • Published on Nov 11, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Review 2: "Persistent Inflammatory Interstitial Lung Disease Following SARS-CoV-2 Infection at 6 Weeks Post Discharge Responds Rapidly to Oral Corticosteroids"
by Deborah Assayag
  • Published on Nov 11, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
