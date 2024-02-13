Review 3: "Estimating the Reproduction Number and Transmission Heterogeneity from the Size Distribution of Clusters of Identical Pathogen Sequences"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review: In this manuscript, the author proposes a method to model the number of offspring with identical genomes with an epidemiological transmission cluster. The main claim is that this method can be used to more efficiently estimate transmission heterogeneity such as superspreading.

While the mathematical underpinnings of the model seem correct, its practical applicability and generalizability appear to be limited due to certain assumptions and conditions.

Firstly, the model's foundational assumption that transmission links, or the path through which individuals infect others, are precisely known, poses a substantial limitation. This assumption is notably strong and somewhat unrealistic. The influence of the assumption of fully known transmission links necessitates a rigorous examination.

Secondly, the reliability of the model's parameter estimates—specifically, the basic reproduction number (R0) and the dispersion parameter (k)—is contingent upon their lower values. The model's capacity to provide unbiased estimates diminishes with higher values of R0 and k.