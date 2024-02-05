Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Mar 05, 2024DOI

Review 1: "How does Treatment Coverage and Proportion Never Treated Influence the Success of Schistosoma Mansoni Elimination as a Public Health Problem by 2030?"

Reviewers highlight the crucial role of mass drug administration (MDA) coverage levels. However, they also point out potential limitations, such as overlooking the influence of snail environments and the effects of genetically differential susceptibility.

by Robert Spear
Published onMar 05, 2024
Review 1: "How does Treatment Coverage and Proportion Never Treated Influence the Success of Schistosoma Mansoni Elimination as a Public Health Problem by 2030?"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
How does treatment coverage and proportion never treated influence the success of Schistosoma mansoni elimination as a public health problem by 2030?
How does treatment coverage and proportion never treated influence the success of Schistosoma mansoni elimination as a public health problem by 2030?
by Klodeta Kura, Nyamai Mutono, Maria-Gloria Basáñez, Luc E. Coffeng, S.M. Thumbi, and Roy M. Anderson
  • Published on Oct 21, 2023
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Background The 2030 target for schistosomiasis is elimination as a public health problem (EPHP), achieved when the prevalence of heavy intensity infection among school-aged children (SAC) reduces to <1%. To achieve this, the new World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines recommend a broader target of population to include pre-school (pre-SAC) and adults. However, the probability of achieving EPHP should be expected to depend on patterns in repeated uptake of mass drug administration (MDA) by individuals.Methods We employed two individual-based stochastic models to evaluate the impact of school-based and community-wide treatment and calculated the number of rounds required to achieve EPHP for Schistosoma. mansoni by considering various levels of the population never treated (NT). We also considered two age intensity profiles, corresponding to a low and high burden of infection in adults.Results The number of rounds needed to achieve this target depends on the baseline prevalence and the coverage used. For low and moderate transmission areas, EPHP can be achieved within seven years if NT ≤10% and NT <5%, respectively. In high transmission areas, community wide treatment with NT<1% is required to achieve EPHP.Conclusions The higher the intensity of transmission, and the lower the treatment coverage, the lower the acceptable value of NT becomes. Using more efficacious treatment regimens would permit NT values to be marginally higher. A balance between target treatment coverage and NT values may be an adequate treatment strategy depending on the epidemiological setting, but striving to increase coverage and/or minimise NT can shorten programme duration.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review: This manuscript addresses the impact of the proportion of the population never treated on school-based and community wide treatment efficacy by mass administration of praziquantel using two individually-based mathematical models to calculate the number of treatment rounds required to achieve elimination of S. mansoni as a public health problem. The models used and results achieved are straightforward and well-documented extensions of the many earlier studies carried out by these authors. The results are unsurprising.

However, there are at least two assumptions underlying the results that limit their significance from the perspective of this reviewer. The first is that the environmental and behavioral assumptions underlying the intensity of disease transmission are unaltered over the period of analysis which can range up to 10-15 years. This seems unlikely in Africa today which seems to require at least a caveat to be added to the report.

More importantly is that at least the SCHISTOX model seems not to acknowledge the probable effects of genetically differential susceptibility to infection, evidence of which was reported by Abel et al. for S. mansoni as long as 30 years ago. Differential susceptibility is a highly probable contributor to the 20/80 rule popularized for infectious diseases generally by Woolhouse et al. which, as they pointed out, has major implications for control programs such as those utilizing MDA. While the SCHISTOX model incorporates a gamma-distributed “level of predisposition”, this effect models the potentially genetically determined differences in larval uptake at a given exposure, but apparently produces some uptake at any exposure. 
Finally, one might speculate that a major reason for being among the never treated, NT, is the prolonged absence of symptoms which could include a substantial fraction of the uninfected and thereby diminish the importance of that group in being sources of ongoing disease transmission. Hence, it appears that the issue must be addressed in the present report.

Connections
1 of 1
Another Supplement to Reviews of "How does Treatment Coverage and Proportion Never Treated Influence the Success of Schistosoma Mansoni Elimination as a Public Health Problem by 2030?"
Review 2: "How does Treatment Coverage and Proportion Never Treated Influence the Success of Schistosoma Mansoni Elimination as a Public Health Problem by 2030?"
Review 2: "How does Treatment Coverage and Proportion Never Treated Influence the Success of Schistosoma Mansoni Elimination as a Public Health Problem by 2030?"
by David Guararie
  • Published on Mar 05, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers highlight the crucial role of mass drug administration (MDA) coverage levels. However, they also point out potential limitations, such as overlooking the influence of snail environments and the effects of genetically differential susceptibility.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with