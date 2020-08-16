Reviews of "Sofosbuvir protects human brain organoids against SARS-CoV-2"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study claims brain organoids are permissive to SARS-CoV-2 infection and use this model to demonstrate neuroprotective effects of Sofosbuvir. While the findings are compelling, the experiments performed and the data offered are insufficient to deem the stated claims reliable.

Reviewer 1 (Ben Maoz)

Reviewer 2 (Jay Gopalakrishnan) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

