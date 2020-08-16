Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Sep 16, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Sofosbuvir protects human brain organoids against SARS-CoV-2"

Reviewers: Ben Maoz (Tel Aviv University) • Jay Gopalakrishnan (Institute of Human Genetics)

by Ben Maoz and Jay Gopalakrishnan
Published onSep 16, 2020
Reviews of "Sofosbuvir protects human brain organoids against SARS-CoV-2"
Sofosbuvir protects human brain organoids against SARS-CoV-2
by Pinar Mesci, Angela Macia, Aurian Saleh, Laura Martin-Sancho, Xin Yin, Cedric Snethlage, Simoni Avansini, Sumit K. Chanda, and Alysson Muotri
  • Published on May 31, 2020
Description

Abstract COVID-19 was rapidly declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, only three months after the initial outbreak in Wuhan, China. Early clinical care mainly focused on respiratory illnesses. However, a variety of neurological manifestations in both adults and newborns are also emerging. To determine whether SARS-CoV-2 could target the human brain, we infected iPSC-derived human brain organoids. Our findings show that SARS-CoV-2 was able to infect and kill neural cells, including cortical neurons. This phenotype was accompanied by impaired synaptogenesis. Finally, Sofosbuvir, an FDA-approved antiviral drug, was able to rescue these alterations. Given that there are currently no vaccine or antiviral treatments available, urgent therapies are needed. Our findings put Sofosbuvir forward as a potential treatment to alleviate COVID-19-related neurological symptoms.One Sentence Summary SARS-CoV-2 infection causes neuronal death and impaired synaptogenesis, both rescued by Sofosbuvir treatment.

Summary of Reviews: This study claims brain organoids are permissive to SARS-CoV-2 infection and use this model to demonstrate neuroprotective effects of Sofosbuvir. While the findings are compelling, the experiments performed and the data offered are insufficient to deem the stated claims reliable.

Reviewer 1 (Ben Maoz)

Reviewer 2 (Jay Gopalakrishnan) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Sofosbuvir protects human brain organoids against SARS-CoV-2"
by Ben Maoz
  • Published on Sep 16, 2020
This study claims brain organoids are permissive to SARS-CoV-2 infection and use this model to demonstrate neuroprotective effects of Sofosbuvir. While the findings are compelling, the experiments performed and the data offered are insufficient to deem the stated claims reliable.

Review 2: "Sofosbuvir protects human brain organoids against SARS-CoV-2"
by Jay Gopalakrishnan
  • Published on Sep 16, 2020
This study claims brain organoids are permissive to SARS-CoV-2 infection and use this model to demonstrate neuroprotective effects of Sofosbuvir. While the findings are compelling, the experiments performed and the data offered are insufficient to deem the stated claims reliable.

