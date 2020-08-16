Reviews of "Sofosbuvir protects human brain organoids against SARS-CoV-2"

Description
Abstract COVID-19 was rapidly declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, only three months after the initial outbreak in Wuhan, China. Early clinical care mainly focused on respiratory illnesses. However, a variety of neurological manifestations in both adults and newborns are also emerging. To determine whether SARS-CoV-2 could target the human brain, we infected iPSC-derived human brain organoids. Our findings show that SARS-CoV-2 was able to infect and kill neural cells, including cortical neurons. This phenotype was accompanied by impaired synaptogenesis. Finally, Sofosbuvir, an FDA-approved antiviral drug, was able to rescue these alterations. Given that there are currently no vaccine or antiviral treatments available, urgent therapies are needed. Our findings put Sofosbuvir forward as a potential treatment to alleviate COVID-19-related neurological symptoms.One Sentence Summary SARS-CoV-2 infection causes neuronal death and impaired synaptogenesis, both rescued by Sofosbuvir treatment.