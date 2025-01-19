Review 3: "MultiSeq-AMR: A Modular Amplicon-Sequencing Workflow for Rapid Detection of Bloodstream Infection and Antimicrobial Resistance Markers"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: The researchers are tackling an important problem – how do we identify resistance rapidly, on time scales relevant for individual patient treatment. In particular, they developed a method that can diagnose infection and, importantly, AMR genes present in the population, in a largely unbiased manner. The research is timely and important, and the paper presented fairly well although there could be some improvement in the description of the method.

The workflow, and especially the motivations for different steps, are not clearly explained. For example, the results start by presenting data about PCR pools, but lack the detail on where those pools come from, what exactly was being amplified, etc. While this information can be found in the methods, the text would benefit from a bit more detail in the results as well. I would also suggest to the authors to include a figure with an illustration of the workflow.

Identifying AMR genes is not comprehensive as it is limited only to known/previously characterized AMR genes. This is a general issue with PCR-based methods, as one must a priori know what they are looking for, while resistance can be a product of many potential genes and, especially, many different mutations. This image gets even more complicated when observing across many bacterial strains and species, as a mutation can alter its phenotypic effects based on the genetic background. I also found it difficult to understand what genes and mutations were included in the primer list.

The presented technique was validated using reference strains and previously sequenced strains. A major validation that is missing would include more diverse strains. In particular, I am concerned how well the presented technique that relies on PCR would perform across both very similar and very diverse sequences. One could explore this computationally by, for example, asking how well the chosen set of primers designed to identify E. coli AMR mutations would perform across the entire library of known E. coli isolates.

I would appreciate better quantification of how well the culture enrichment works, and are species lost?

The authors do a decent job discussing the above limitations, but I would recommend having a bit more detail in the discussion.