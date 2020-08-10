Skip to main content
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Sep 10, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Association of D-dimer and fibrinogen magnitude with hypercoagulability by thromboelastography in severe COVID-19"

Reviewers: Fady Gerges (NMC Specialty Hospital), Abdallah Almaghraby (University of Alexandria) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Jing Jin (Stanford Health Care) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • James Horowitz, and Eugene Yuriditsky (NYU Langone Health) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by fady gerges, Abdallah Almaghraby, Jing Jin, James Horowitz, and Eugene Yuriditsky
Published onSep 10, 2020
Association of D-dimer and fibrinogen magnitude with hypercoagulability by thromboelastography in severe COVID-19
by Abhimanyu Chandel, Saloni Patolia, Mary Looby, Heidi Dalton, Najeebah Bade, Vikramjit Khangoora, Mehul Desai, James Lantry, Erik Osborn, Svetolik Djurkovic, Daniel Tang, Steven D Nathan, and Christopher S King
  • Published on Jul 29, 2020
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Fibrinogen & G-reactive protein levels correlate with macrothrombosis in critically ill COVID-19 patients, providing a more practical way of identifying at-risk patients. Reviewer consensus is that the paper is potentially informative but has serious methodological limitations.

Reviewer 1 (Fady Gerges, Abdallah Almaghraby) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Jing Jin) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 3 (James Horowitz, and Eugene Yuriditsky) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

