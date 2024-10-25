Skip to main content
Published on Nov 25, 2024DOI

Review 2: "Anti-tubercular Potential and pH-driven Mode of Action of Salicylic Acid Derivatives"

Both reviewers acknowledged the study's demonstration of SA and its iodinated derivatives as an inhibitor of Mycobacterium tuberculosis growth in a pH-dependent manner through cytoplasmic acidification.

by Anonymous
Published onNov 25, 2024
Anti-tubercular potential and pH-driven mode of action of salicylic acid derivatives
by Janïs Laudouze, Thomas Francis, Emma Forest, Frédérique Mies, Jean-Michel Bolla, Céline Crauste, Stéphane Canaan, Vadim Shlyonsky, Pierre Santucci, and Jean-François Cavalier
  • Published on Sep 22, 2024
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Abstract In the search for new anti-tuberculosis drugs with novel mechanisms of action, we evaluated the antimycobacterial activity of a panel of eight phenolic acids against four pathogenic mycobacterial model species, including M. tuberculosis. We demonstrated that salicylic acid (SA), as well as the iodinated derivatives 5-iodo-salicylic acid (5ISA) and 3,5-diiodo-salicylic acid (3,5diISA), displayed promising antitubercular activities. Remarkably, using a genetically encoded mycobacterial intrabacterial pH reporter, we describe for the first time that SA, 5ISA, 3,5diISA and the anti-inflammatory drug aspirin (ASP) act by disrupting the intrabacterial pH homeostasis of M. tuberculosis in a dose-dependent manner under in vitro conditions mimicking the endolysosomal pH of macrophages. In contrast, the structurally related second-line anti-TB drug 4-aminosalicylic acid (PAS) had no pH-dependent activity and was strongly antagonized by L-methionine supplementation, thereby suggesting distinct modes of action. Finally, we propose that SA, ASP and its two iodinated derivatives could restrict M. tuberculosis growth in a pH-dependent manner by acidifying the cytosol of the bacilli; therefore, making such compounds very attractive for further development.

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: Laudouze et al test a series of phenolic acids for growth inhibitory activity against four bacteria, including Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb). They find that some of these phenolic acids block growth of Mtb in a pH-dependent manner by acidifying the cytoplasm. The results of the presented experiments are broadly consistent with published literature and provide further support for cytoplasmic acidification as a relevant mechanism of action of potential antituberculars.

Items for consideration:

  1. This reviewer would appreciate an expanded discussion on the discrepancy between the observed pH dependence of the growth inhibitory properties of the compounds and the compound pKa- what do the authors propose is happening?

  2. The authors observe some degree of cytoplasmic acidification for salicylic acid even at pH 6.8. At this concentration of SA, is there sufficient protonated SA species to mediate cytoplasmic acidification?

  3. The implications of this sentence were unclear to me: “We demonstrate that iodination of SA does not alter the antibacterial activity of the resulting 5ISA and 3,5diISA derivatives, and could constitute an interesting way to synthetize new antibacterial molecules.”

  4. Framing the results of this paper in light of (one of) the proposed mechanism(s) of action of PZA would be welcomed in the concluding paragraph.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Anti-tubercular Potential and pH-driven Mode of Action of Salicylic Acid Derivatives"
Review 1: "Anti-tubercular Potential and pH-driven Mode of Action of Salicylic Acid Derivatives"
Review 1: "Anti-tubercular Potential and pH-driven Mode of Action of Salicylic Acid Derivatives"
by Tanya Parish
  • Published on Nov 25, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Both reviewers acknowledged the study's demonstration of SA and its iodinated derivatives as an inhibitor of Mycobacterium tuberculosis growth in a pH-dependent manner through cytoplasmic acidification.

