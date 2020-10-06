Skip to main content
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Nov 06, 2020

Reviews of "Disparities in COVID-19 Related Mortality in U.S. Prisons and the General Population"

Reviewers: Stuart Kinner (Murdoch Children's Research Institute) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Josiah Rich (Brown University) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Stuart Kinner and Josiah Rich
Published on Nov 06, 2020
Reviews of "Disparities in COVID-19 Related Mortality in U.S. Prisons and the General Population"
Disparities in COVID-19 Related Mortality in U.S. Prisons and the General Population
by Kathryn M Nowotny, David Cloud, Alysse G. Wurcel, and Lauren Brinkley-Rubinstein
  Published on Sep 18, 2020
Description

We provide an analysis of COVID-19 mortality data to assess the potential magnitude of COVID-19 among prison residents. Data were pooled from Covid Prison Project and multiple publicly available national and state level sources. Data analyses consisted of standard epidemiologic and demographic estimates. A single case study was included to generate a more in-depth and multi-faceted understanding of COVID-19 mortality in prisons. The increase in crude COVID-19 mortality rates for the prison population has outpaced the rates for the general population. People in prison experienced a significantly higher mortality burden compared to the general population (standardized mortality ratio (SMR) = 2.75; 95% confidence interval = 2.54, 2.96). For a handful of states (n = 5), these disparities were more extreme, with SMRs ranging from 5.55 to 10.56. Four states reported COVID-19 related death counts that are more than 50% of expected deaths from all-causes in a calendar year. The case study suggested there was also variation in mortality among units within prison systems, with geriatric facilities potentially at highest risk. Understanding the dynamic trends in COVID-19 mortality in prisons as they move in and out of hotspot status is critical.

Summary of Reviews: This study draws much needed attention to the higher COVID-19 mortality burden among US prison populations, however, reviewers raised several methodological concerns involved in the authors' calculations of the scale of the disparities.

Reviewer 1 (Stuart Kinner) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Josiah Rich) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Disparities in COVID-19 Related Mortality in U.S. Prisons and the General Population"
by Stuart Kinner
  Published on Nov 06, 2020
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Disparities in COVID-19 Related Mortality in U.S. Prisons and the General Population"
by Josiah Rich
  Published on Nov 06, 2020
Description

