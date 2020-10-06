Reviews of "Disparities in COVID-19 Related Mortality in U.S. Prisons and the General Population"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study draws much needed attention to the higher COVID-19 mortality burden among US prison populations, however, reviewers raised several methodological concerns involved in the authors' calculations of the scale of the disparities.

Reviewer 1 (Stuart Kinner) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Josiah Rich) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.